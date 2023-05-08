FITGMR selected by Esports Federation of India (ESFI) to develop infrastructure for India’s burgeoning esports programs
FITGMR is chosen by ESFI to build a healthy, high performing, sustainable player/coaching development program using their tech, curriculum & coaches training.
We are excited for the positive impact this association will bring and are looking forward to commencing with it”GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FITGMR, Inc., a leading esports technology and training company, today announced that it has been chosen by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) to build a healthy, high performing, sustainable player and coaching development program in India using FITGMR's technology, curriculum, and coaches’ training program.
— Mr. Lokesh Suji, Director, ESFI & Vice President of AESF
At the end of 2022, the government of India officially recognized esports as part of the country’s multi-sports events. Today, predictions are that India esports will see exponential growth in viewership, increasing fourfold by 2025. Explosive growth in interest around watching esports is equally matched by interest across the competitive gaming community in India, 500 million strong, to level up their skills and represent their country in national and global esports events. Through this groundbreaking partnership, competitive players in India will have an opportunity to train and develop the skills they need to play and perform at their best.
As the sports body for all electronic sports in India with objectives to promote, encourage, organize, educate, train and regulate esports in India, the ESFI is leading the way in building a sustainable future for esports and positioning India to be a powerhouse in the global esports community.
The partnership, which is set to span multiple years, will see FITGMR working closely with ESFI teams providing in-game coaching and performance training. With the first-of-its-kind mobile app dedicated to meeting and addressing gamers’ physical and mental health needs, FITGMR will develop a system in India modeled after the work it does with elite US esports franchises, like Cloud9, but tailored specifically for India's unique esports landscape.
“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with FITGMR that will bring a wealth of resources to our players, helping them to take their game to the next level. ESFI is committed to providing the best possible environment for its athletes to excel in the world of competitive gaming and this partnership is a testament to our "Athlete-First" approach which will fuel the much-needed growth in the grind of our athletes. With prestigious tournaments such as the Asian Games, World Esports Championships, Global Esports Games coming up, FITGMR's team of experienced coaches as well as their unique approach to training and development will help our athletes to not only hone their skills to reach their full potential but also give them a competitive edge to excel on the international stage. We are excited for the positive impact this association will bring and are looking forward to commencing with it,” said Mr. Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF)
The partnership will also see FITGMR providing comprehensive training to coaches across India, ensuring that they have the skills and knowledge necessary to help players succeed at the highest levels of competition. This will include access to FITGMR's cutting-edge technology, as well as the company's extensive coaching and in-game training curriculum.
“ESFI and FITGMR are both committed to delivering results and doing it the right way. Having the opportunity to create the proper infrastructure, with player physical and mental health incorporated from the outset, means players will thrive in their games while maintaining a balanced lifestyle. If esports is to succeed in the long-term, developing an infrastructure like this is paramount. We were deeply impressed by ESFI's unwavering dedication and commitment to nurturing Indian esports talent. Collaborating with them is a great honor and privilege for us. ” said Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR.
About FITGMR, Inc. (FITGMR)
FITGMR, Inc. is a leading esports technology, performance and player development company dedicated to helping esports athletes, teams, and organizations reach their full potential. Through its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coaching curriculum, FITGMR helps players and coaches at all levels of competition improve their skills and achieve their goals.
About Esports Federation of India (ESFI)
The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is a full member of International Esports Federation (IESF), Global Esports Federation (GEF) and Asian Esports Federation (AESF). ESFI participated in Asian Games 2018, where Tirth Mehta got India’s first bronze in esports (demonstration title) and in CWC 2022, where the Indian DOTA 2 team won the bronze medal.
To promote, encourage, organize, educate, train and control Esports in India and to provide facilities for training in Esports, build and sustain the Esports eco-system in India, not limiting to providing, conceptualizing, opening, managing, running, developing, facilitating, and promoting all areas of Esports and to provide all other possible and related form of Esports.
