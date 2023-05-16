Iqarus Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Week with Nationally Accredited Courses
In honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, Iqarus is proud to announce its nationally accredited Mental Health First Aid courses.HEREFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, Iqarus is proud to announce its nationally accredited Mental Health First Aid courses. These courses are aimed at creating awareness of the signs and symptoms of common mental health conditions inside the workplace. The training equips individuals with the necessary skills to offer support and guidance to those experiencing mental health issues.
Mental health conditions are increasing worldwide, with nearly one billion people suffering from some form of mental disorder, according to the World Health Organization. With mental health concerns on the rise, it is more important than ever to have trained professionals who can recognise, address, and manage these issues. We offer accredited courses that provide essential training for healthcare professionals, mental health practitioners, and the general public. Our objective is to train Mental Health First Aiders who can truly make a positive impact in their workplace. They will be equipped with the necessary skills to effectively assist colleagues who are experiencing mental health challenges and build the personal resilience to implement those skills.
Our courses are taught by experienced professionals and cover a wide range of topics, including but not limited to:
• Understanding mental health and its importance
• Identifying and understanding common mental health conditions
• The importance of self-care as a tool to potentially improve mental health
• The importance of positive mental health and wellbeing in the workplace
• Mental health first aid at work action plans
• Understanding how to support those experiencing poor mental health at work, with tools such as active listening and non-judgemental support.
“We are delighted to be launching these courses, which will help to create a more supportive and understanding environment for those who may be experiencing mental health issues,” said Iqarus’ Global Head of Training & Development, Ged Healy. “We recognise the importance of addressing mental health concerns and providing the necessary education and training to those who want to become Mental Health First Aiders. The Qualsafe accreditation serves as a testament to the quality of our courses and our commitment to serving our community.”
The courses are available both online and in-person, providing flexibility to meet the needs of busy professionals. For more information or to enrol on a course, email education@iqarus.com or visit immersivetraining.iqarus.com
For more information, press only: Louise Carne, Marketing & Communications Manager, Iqarus. Email: louise.carne@iqarus.com
