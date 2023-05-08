SOSTRAVEL.COM to Present at the Sidoti May 2023 Virtual Micro-Cap Conference May 10, 2023

Sostravel.com logo Conference Ad Sostravel.com

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sostravel.com (Exchange: SOSAF) Italian digital travel platform for reservations, itineraries, information on flights and airports, car rental, travel tech experiences and services including the Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr Travel, through the sostravel and flio apps as well as the www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com platforms, today announced that it will be presenting at Sidoti May 2023 Virtual Micro-Cap Conference on May 10 at 8:30 AM EST.

Edoardo Zarghetta, IR Advisor will host the presentation and answer questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Sidoti May 2023 Virtual Micro-Cap Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TA0t7kCdSYSBLYiAyZAy0g

The presentation will be based on the recently published 2022 Annual Report, which can be accessed here https://www.sostravel.com/relazione-finanziaria-annuale-31-12-2022-sostravel-com-s-p-a_en/

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Sostravel for May 10, please make sure you are registered here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TA0t7kCdSYSBLYiAyZAy0g



About Sostravel.com

Sostravel.com S.p.A. is a digital travel company trading in Milan (BIT:SOS) and New (SOSAF), operating the sostravel and flio apps, and www.sostravel.com & www.amareitalia.com platforms.

A digital tour operator and travel-tech company, it develops proprietary digital travel solutions, such as the Lost Luggage Concierge for luggage protection and recovery, and Dr. Travel, a telehealth service designed for travelers.

Over 1 million users worldwide used Sostravel.com as a digital travel companion, to find deals on their trips and get information to make their journeys more enjoyable.

Sostravel.com offers investors a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the growth of global travel and digital travel services, both sectors with a high CAGR.