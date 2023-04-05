2022 PRELIMINARY DATA: EBITDA AT 7.$4M, +50% FROM EST.

Rudolph Gentile, founder of Trawell Co. TraWell Co. TraWell.com Logo

This plan also does not envisage acquisitions or the winning of new airport concessions, therefore we hope to be able to continue to bring positive updates in the near future.” — Rudolph Gentile

GALLARATE, VA, ITA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors also approved the New 2023-2027 Business Plan. The positive revision of the Plan starts from the preliminary final management results of 2022 which include the following elements:

• Over 28 million dollars in revenues with a 33% growth over 2021, thanks to the new network of concessions

• EBITDA of 7.4 million dollars. The margin in 2022 stood at around 25%, more than double that of 2021, because of cost cuts, and thanks to the performance of North American airports and the recovery in world passenger traffic.

• EBIT of 1.96 million dollars, up 80% compared to 2021

• Net result unchanged due to some necessary goodwill write-downs

• NFP debt down by 20% compared to 2021 due to the repayment of bank loans with the cash flows produced by management.

Based on the 2022 preliminary final data described above, management has made the following updates to the 2023-2027 Business Plan with respect to the previous development:

• Revenues up by an average of 27% in the period 2023-2027 compared to the previous plan.

• EBITDA: +66% in 2022 compared to the previously forecast value, up on average by 37% in the period 2023-2027 compared to the previous plan.

• Net result up 48% in 2023, up on average by 31% in the period 2023-2027 compared to the previous plan.

• NFP clearly improving, with a positive balance already expected in 2025 instead of 2026 in the previous plan.

To download the business plan 2023-2027 click here

"In these six months, the Group has demonstrated its ability to implement the Plan presented in October 2022. We have achieved the objectives ahead of time, bringing shareholders a strong acceleration of EBITDA, through internal growth" - comments Rudolph Gentile, Chief Executive Officer of Trawell Co. – “Above all, the current and prospective contribution of Malpensa and Linate have allowed the positive revision of the economic-financial objectives up to 2027, but also the operational adjustments to the global network of commercial concessions.”

TraWell will meet investors and financial analysts in virtual mode to discuss the results relating to the preliminary operating results as of 31 December 2022 and updates to the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.

Rudolph Gentile, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gianluca Farioli, CFO, and Edoardo Zarghetta, IR Advisor, will be present results to Investors in a virtual call today April 5 at 3pm CEST. To participate by connecting to the following Zoom Webinar link https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1KzIVl9yRmSjZ6OriYyTVg