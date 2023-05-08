SMARTECH Manewfacturing™ Technologies Announces its First Participation at LIGNA 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH, a leading technology vendor to the manufacturing sector, is announcing its participation at LIGNA 2023 from May 15-19th in Hannover, Germany.
“With global interest in AI and sustainability surging, this is the right timing for us to share our vision and leadership, and showcase our game-changing product portfolio on both fronts at LIGNA” said Hanoch Magid, SMARTECH’s CEO. “Both of these themes are addressed with SMARTECH's Autonomous Manewfacturing™ software and set of cutting-edge raw material management systems that have been successfully installed at many OSB, PB and MDF manufacturing plants around the globe to help wood-based panel manufacturers deliver on performance and profitability.”
At LIGNA trade fair 2023, SMARTECH will reveal its brand-new corporate identity reflecting its super-innovative technologies for the traditional manufacturing sector. SMARTECH will be showcasing at booth C28 in Hall 26 its smart raw material systems- SMARTWAX and SMARTMDI for reducing respectively wax and resin consumption and its breakthrough AI-powered Autonomous Manewfacturing™ solution offering wood-based panel manufacturers meaningful savings and a boost in profitability.
In parallel, the SMARTECH team will co-present the joint ProdIQ SmartPress AI-based solution at the Siempelkamp booth E27 in Hall 26, and will give daily expert talks during the week about the way their co-solution can deliver better results and make wood-based panel manufacturers more profitable.
For its first venue SMARTECH has planned a Happy Hour to celebrate SUCCESS with its partners and customers on Tuesday May 16, 2023 at 16:00 at its booth.
On Thursday May 18th 2023 at 14:40, SMARTECH's AI Director, Oren Yahav will be presenting at LIGNA.Stage in Hall 16: "Is Autonomy the Future of Wood-Based Panel Industry?” and we would like to take this opportunity to invite LIGNA participants and our customers worldwide to join us in-person or via the online broadcast to learn how autonomous manufacturing is going to revolutionize the traditional manufacturing sector.
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart and autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets.
SMARTECH Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
