Bespoke e-commerce website for Euromercato designed and launched by Prism Digital

Prism Digital was hired by a leading Italian food store to design a mobile-first e-commerce website, enabling its foray into direct-to-consumer business.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Euromercato, a leading food store supplying authentic Italian Food and brands, has hired Prism Digital, a Dubai-based full-service digital marketing company to design a bespoke mobile-first e-commerce website to drive its foray into direct-to-consumer e-commerce business.

Prism has built a new custom-made e-commerce website on Shopify platform, with more than 1000+ gourmet products provided by Euromercato. Each section within the e-commerce website design has been customized to create location-centric shipping and delivery across the seven emirates. The multi-device responsive website also has cross-browser compatibility, combined with effective SEO practices to help increase the brand’s online presence by reaching out to a broader audience to accelerate sales.

Speaking about the partnership with Prism, Mr. Al Sehhi, Managing Director of Euromercato, commented, “We have partnered with Prism to redesign our entire online presence from our website to social media and SEO. Since they have taken over our digital marketing, our brand visibility and sales have increased and our visual identity online has vastly improved. They manage all our digital marketing and we are very happy with their services. We look forward to working with them over the next couple of years to strengthen our presence online and drive more value to our customers and partners.”

Speaking on the website launch, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital, commented, “Euromercato is looking to capitalize on its quality and reputation in the B2B segment and quickly become a major B2C and even a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand. In this regard, the brand wanted to undergo a detailed strategic and systematic makeover in its website design and functionalities. We understood the requirement of the client backed by our expansive experience in the e-commerce website development space and tailor-made the Euromercato website with a streamlined user journey and “one click sale” methodology.”

The Euromercato website is very fast on every device and loads in under 0.28 seconds. The smart technology on the website has integrated lead generation functionalities by capturing, tracking, and contacting leads to ensure that the visitors on the website are converted. Furthermore, it also provides powerful tools to the admin giving them a detailed view of the e-store performance, track sales, traffic sources, and customer behaviour. Its high-end security features, a vast range of third-party integrations, insightful analytics, and user-friendly interface make it one of the most comprehensive websites within the food space category.

About Prism:

Prism Digital is an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency in Dubai and one of the best website design development agencies in the Middle East. The agency specializes in building React JS & Laravel-based responsive websites. It has launched and managed multiple websites for leading e-commerce and retail companies such as Jumeirah Group, Aldar, Kizad, Hilton Group, IFFCO Group, Pigeon Arabia, EMIRIUM, Rite, Lansinoh, Nurj Bridal, STORY Hospitality, and more. Prism Digital provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to increase e-commerce sales. Being a preferred Facebook partner agency gives the agency the knowledge and expertise to drive tailored lead-generation strategies using SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies. Prism Digital is committed to connecting consumers and brands through innovative digital marketing and adverting solutions. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism- me.com/