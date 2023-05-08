Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 09, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont Martins Ferry City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Coshocton Village of Nellie
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit FFR
Cuyahoga Connect
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Erie City of Huron
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Bridge Gate Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Great Western Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Groveport Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Geauga Auburn Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Springdale Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hancock Appleseed Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Holmes Paint Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jackson Oak Hill Union Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Knox Fredericktown Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Logan Miami Township
Special Audit
1/1/2015 TO 7/29/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Lucas Discovery Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Gateways to Better Living, Inc. DBA Gateways to Better Living #4
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Youngstown State University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OPERS Examination
Mercer Fort Recovery Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Portage Ravenna City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Seneca Bascom Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Seneca County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood Weston Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wyandot Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

