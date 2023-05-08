Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 09, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont Martins Ferry City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Coshocton Village of Nellie

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit FFR

Cuyahoga Connect

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Erie City of Huron

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County Educational Service Center

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Franklin Bridge Gate Community School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Great Western Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Groveport Community School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Geauga Auburn Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Springdale Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hancock Appleseed Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Holmes Paint Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jackson Oak Hill Union Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Knox Fredericktown Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Logan Miami Township

Special Audit

1/1/2015 TO 7/29/2022 Special Audit FFR

Lucas Discovery Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Gateways to Better Living, Inc. DBA Gateways to Better Living #4

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Youngstown State University

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OPERS Examination Mercer Fort Recovery Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Montgomery Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Portage Ravenna City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Seneca Bascom Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Seneca County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Wood Weston Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Wyandot Jackson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit