Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 09, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|Martins Ferry City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Coshocton
|Village of Nellie
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|FFR
|Cuyahoga
|Connect
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|City of Huron
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Bridge Gate Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Great Western Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Groveport Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Auburn Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Springdale Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Appleseed Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Holmes
|Paint Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jackson
|Oak Hill Union Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Fredericktown Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Rock Hill Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Miami Township
Special Audit
1/1/2015 TO 7/29/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Lucas
|Discovery Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Gateways to Better Living, Inc. DBA Gateways to Better Living #4
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Youngstown State University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OPERS Examination
|Mercer
|Fort Recovery Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Crooksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Ravenna City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Bascom Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Stark County Area Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Weston Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wyandot
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
