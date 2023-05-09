Custom-Built Dispensary Mobile Apps Now Within Reach with DispensaryMate

Digital Awesome's fully custom and integrated mobile shopping & rewards solution for cannabis dispensaries.

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Awesome is taking the cannabis industry by storm with its low-start-up subscription-based mobile dispensary app solution, DispensaryMate, which is revolutionizing the way dispensaries do business.

Digital Awesome's proprietary approach cuts mobile app development costs by up to 80%, now making it very affordable for dispensaries to have their custom mobile shopping & rewards app without having to rely on run-of-the-mill white-label app options.

DispensaryMate offers an addictive user experience that combines cannabis shopping, rewards, referrals, and more all in one branded platform. Every custom mobile app includes a fully branded interface, custom UX that aligns with their business strategy, blog synchronization, strategic product categorization & filters, smart selling tools to increase order totals, analytics, app marketing support, compliance and 24/7 app maintenance that comes with free updates. All these and more for less.

Digital Awesome took its maiden flight in the cannabis app development by launching the Cinder mobile app, a dispensary mobile app for Cinder, one of the leading dispensaries in Washington & New Mexico. Since then, Digital Awesome has been making its mark across state lines.

"It's high time that cannabis users had access to a smooth shopping experience right in the palm of their hands," Mark Nelson, President of Digital Awesome shares. “DispensaryMate empowers dispensaries to outshine their competitors with a dispensary tech that not only makes selling and engaging a breeze but a platform which brands can own and scale their business from,” he adds.

With a low set-up investment and monthly app maintenance, the app also offers easy cannabis compliance measures to ensure that your business app complies with regulations throughout your app's lifetime.

"I always thought our website was good but what our customers are telling us is that the shopping experience on a mobile app is so much easier. This is why we chose to work with Digital Awesome as they're highly knowledgeable about dispensary apps and truly care about their clients.” Keegan McClung, Marketing Director of Cinder shares. “We were also particularly impressed with the fact that Digital Awesome proactively contributed ideas to our mobile app, and worked collaboratively with us to produce better outcomes.”

To know more about DispensaryMate by Digital Awesome, visit and book a free demo: https://www.awesomecannabisapps.com. For corporate information, visit www.digitalawesomeapps.com.