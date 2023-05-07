NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags lowered for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

NEWS RELEASE

May 6, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

SALT LAKE CITY (May 5, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be lowered in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay our respects to the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position starting at sunrise on Sunday, May 7, 2023, and raised back to full-staff at sunset on the same day.

Gov. Cox encourages private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate as well.

