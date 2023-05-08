Veterans for Trump Endorsement of Caroline Jeffords for GA GOP Secretary
Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First has issued an endorsement of Caroline Jeffords for GA GOP Secretary announced Angie Wong National Media Rep.
Caroline Jeffords has our full support and we encourage the Georgia delegates to elect her as secretary.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By Veterans For Trump:
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President
The Georgia State GOP Convention is being held June 9th and 10th in Columbus Georgia. Caroline Jeffords of Georgia has been endorsed by the National Veterans group to be the next GA GOP state secretary. The organization has been building state chapters and encouraging the movement to get more involved with helping to elect GOP party seats in addition to supporting state and federal candidates.
“Caroline Jeffords has been on the front lines of the election integrity battle. One of our organizations primary mission statements is ensuring our elections remain free and fair and I can not think of anyone more deserving of our endorsement. Caroline Jeffords has our full support and we encourage the Georgia delegates to elect her as secretary, she will do an amazing job for our party and this state” said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF national president.
Georgia has been one of the primary concerns for securing our elections after many questions about accurate voter roles and the True the Vote investigation findings. With improbable statistics and countless anomalies Georgia voters want transparency. Election integrity is a key issue for many of the party candidates making their pitch to the delegates.
Jeffords is a plaintiff in a Georgia election integrity litigation which has received national media attention. In a ruling , positive for Jeffords, The Georgia Supreme Court remanded Caroline Jeffords v. Fulton County docket S22C1299 finding the case has standing.
With it reported Georgia Governor Kemp will not be attending the convention after calling for an alternative to the GOP, causing division, Jeffords and the rest of the Trump ticket offer a message of unity. Veterans for Trump has also offered the olive branch meeting with Georgia Legislatures to find common ground going forward to unite the party. With 70% of the new delegates expected to be voting for candidates that are supportive of President Trump ,and the America First agenda, the results may shake up the establishment.
For the history of Veterans for Trump visit : https://veteransfortrump.us/the-full-history-of-veterans-for-trump/
CAROLINE JEFFORDS Veterans for Trump Georgia GOP endorsement interview with Stan Fitzgerald