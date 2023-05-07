St. Albans Barracks // Highgate Crash 5/6/23
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2002530
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 5/6/23 at approximately 12:58 PM
STREET: VT RT 207
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Glen Ridge Lane.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Darren Couture
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Franklin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-550
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 5/6/23 at approximately 12:58 PM, Vermont State Police received a report of a dump truck vs. pole crash on VT RT 207 by Glen Ridge Lane in Swanton. The operator reported an animal ran across the road, which he swerved to avoid. The truck, which was a small dump truck Ford F-550, caught the edge of the road and went off the road, striking a telephone pole splitting it completely in two. There were traffic disruptions in the area for a time while the situation was attended to.