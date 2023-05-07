Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Highgate Crash 5/6/23

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A2002530                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/6/23 at approximately 12:58 PM

STREET: VT RT 207

TOWN: Swanton 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Glen Ridge Lane.

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Darren Couture

AGE:      58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Franklin, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019      

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-550

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 5/6/23 at approximately 12:58 PM, Vermont State Police received a report of a dump truck vs. pole crash on VT RT 207 by Glen Ridge Lane in Swanton.  The operator reported an animal ran across the road, which he swerved to avoid.  The truck, which was a small dump truck Ford F-550, caught the edge of the road and went off the road, striking a telephone pole splitting it completely in two.  There were traffic disruptions in the area for a time while the situation was attended to.

 

