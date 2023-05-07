St. Albans Barracks // ATV incident // Information requested

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2002561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/07/23 @ approx. 1310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 105 near White Road, Enosburg

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: Unknown Male

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a state trooper observed an ATV being operated east bound on Route 105 near White Road in Enosburg. (about one mile east of Enosburg village) The ATV was white and black in color and being operated by a male with no helmet. A female passenger was also observed on the ATV. She also had no helmet on. The ATV had no visible registration plate. The operator fled and turned off Rt 105 and onto a private dirt road which turned into a path after the trooper attempted to stop it while displaying blue lights and siren. Anyone with information about the operator and or passenger of/on this ATV is urged to call the State Police.