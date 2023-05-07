St. Albans Barracks // ATV incident // Information requested
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2002561
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/07/23 @ approx. 1310 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 105 near White Road, Enosburg
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: Unknown Male
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a state trooper observed an ATV being operated east bound on Route 105 near White Road in Enosburg. (about one mile east of Enosburg village) The ATV was white and black in color and being operated by a male with no helmet. A female passenger was also observed on the ATV. She also had no helmet on. The ATV had no visible registration plate. The operator fled and turned off Rt 105 and onto a private dirt road which turned into a path after the trooper attempted to stop it while displaying blue lights and siren. Anyone with information about the operator and or passenger of/on this ATV is urged to call the State Police.