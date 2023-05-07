Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,755 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // ATV incident // Information requested

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2002561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sgt. Mike Kamerling                        

STATION:     St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/07/23 @ approx. 1310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 105 near White Road, Enosburg

VIOLATION:

 

ACCUSED:     Unknown Male                              

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a state trooper observed an ATV being operated east bound on Route 105 near White Road in Enosburg. (about one mile east of Enosburg village) The ATV was white and black in color and being operated by a male with no helmet. A female passenger was also observed on the ATV. She also had no helmet on. The ATV had no visible registration plate. The operator fled and turned off Rt 105 and onto a private dirt road which turned into a path after the trooper attempted to stop it while displaying blue lights and siren. Anyone with information about the operator and or passenger of/on this ATV is urged to call the State Police.

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // ATV incident // Information requested

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more