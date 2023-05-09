CryptoXpress Takes to the Skies: Book Flights with Fiat & Cryptocurrencies Through Their App
Crypto users can now enjoy a seamless flight booking experience with multiple payment options, right from the CryptoXpress app.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready, set, fly! CryptoXpress is excited to announce the launch of their new flight booking feature, which allows users to purchase domestic and international flights using both fiat and cryptocurrencies directly through their mobile app. To get started, simply connect your centralized wallet (e.g., Binance) or decentralized wallet (e.g., MetaMask). This significant step forward brings CryptoXpress one step closer to becoming the bridge between crypto and everyday life, making cryptocurrencies a more accessible form of payment.
All-in-one experience
CryptoXpress combines the best technologies for NFTs, cryptocurrencies, payments, and transfers into one outstanding digital experience. With an intuitive interface and focused user journey, the app eliminates the high learning curve often associated with investing in crypto. The addition of flight bookings further strengthens CryptoXpress's retail experience, with many more features on the horizon!
Greater flexibility
The new flight booking feature offers users more flexibility when it comes to payment options. Whether they prefer to use their credit card, bank transfers, or crypto wallets, users can now choose the most convenient method for them when booking flights.
How does it work?
Getting started is easy. Simply connect your centralized wallet, such as one from Binance, or your decentralized wallet, like a MetaMask wallet, and you're ready to browse flights! The rest of the experience is just like booking on any other travel portal – enter your personal details, make your payment, and you're all set for your trip!
What is CryptoXpress?
CryptoXpress will democratise and simplify traditional financial services for a new generation. Started by a group of experienced global blockchain experts, the company provides an easy-to-use mobile app to access a range of crypto and banking digital services. A best-in-class user experience to buy/trade crypto, access NFT marketplaces, conduct payments and digital transfers, and access other exclusive loyalty, retail and member benefits.
CryptoXpress was started in 2018 by a group of global blockchain, design and finance industry experts. This application was created as a means to solve the various problems faced by consumers and their cryptocurrency. The reality of cryptocurrency is that, although the world is experiencing a constant increase in the demand to invest more in cryptocurrencies, the steep learning curve poses a restriction for beginners and first-time investors, thereby limiting the market's true potential.
