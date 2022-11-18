CryptoXpress Partners with Unstoppable Domains
Use a NFT domain instead of crypto addresses for transactions and withdrawals on the Android CryptoXpress app — iOS coming soon!LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoXpress is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Unstoppable Domains. This latest strategic partnership brings CryptoXpress one step closer to bridging the gap between crypto, finance, and payments.
This means CryptoXpress users can use Unstoppable NFT Domains instead of crypto addresses for transactions and withdrawals on the Android CryptoXpress app. The iOS integration is coming soon to the App Store — stay tuned! The CryptoXpress team is working hard to make crypto easy. It's not rocket science!
Why blockchain-connected domains?
Using an Unstoppable Domain allows people to create a blockchain-connected web address similar to a URL - such as Samplename.crypto or Samplename.zil for example - that translates a cryptocurrency wallet's addresses into a far simpler human-readable name that connects with decentralized apps (dApps) and exchanges. A blockchain-connected domain makes transacting cryptocurrency on the web far easier, providing simple web addresses that eliminate the need to know a recipient's public key address, which contains an unwieldy and long string of letters and numbers. Unstoppable Domains also allows people to create decentralized websites that can be uploaded to the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer distributed file storing and sharing system.
Who is Unstoppable Domains?
Unstoppable Domains is on a mission to return the power of the internet to people. To accomplish this, Unstoppable Domains is creating NFT domains that put people back in control of their data. These aren't just traditional domains, these are domains with superpowers.
Unstoppable Domains is a San Francisco-based company that connects Web2 to Web3 through blockchain domains with more than 2,700,000 addresses minted to date and is celebrating over 500 integrations!
Unstoppable Domains offers complete control over the domains people create, unlike traditional web domain providers. When users purchase a crypto domain through Unstoppable Domains in the CryptoXpress mobile app, they will own it in perpetuity instead of merely renting it. Users can transfer, update, and link the domain to other services without the assistance of Unstoppable Domains. Unstoppable Domains are supported by the Coinbase wallet, MyEtherWallet, OpenSea, and over 50 other wallets, exchanges, and apps. Unstoppable Domains' decentralized websites are now able to be viewed natively on the Opera + Brave browsers, through a simple DNS change in Chrome and Firefox, and with the Unstoppable extension on Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Who is CryptoXpress?
CryptoXpress will democratise and simplify traditional financial services for a new generation. Started by a group of experienced global blockchain experts, the company provides an easy-to-use mobile app to access a range of crypto and banking digital services. A best-in-class user experience to buy/trade crypto, access NFT marketplaces, conduct payments and digital transfers, and access other exclusive loyalty, retail and member benefits.
