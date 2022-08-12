Supercars, Breakfast, and The Christie: enthusiasts come together for a powerful cause
Blockchain experts and car enthusiasts band together to organise a SuperCar Charity Breakfast for The Christie Charity near Manchester on 14.08.2022.
It’s always about giving back. The founders of these organisations feel we are in a position where we can leverage our knowledge in technology and our passion for cars to bring about positive change.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sun glistens off of a waxed Bugatti Veyron, and the crisp smell of pancakes and sausage hangs in the air; the SuperCar Sunday Charity Breakfast is coming soon. CryptoXpess, alongside CarzNCrypto, is thrilled to be a primary organiser of a fantastic event for car and crypto enthusiasts alike, all in support of The Christie Charity. Car enthusiasts from all over the United Kingdom and Europe will come together near Manchester to feast their eyes upon some of the rarest and fastest cars in the world. All proceeds will go towards The Christie Charity, one of the largest hospital charities in the U.K. The lineup of supercars for the upcoming event on 14.08.2022 is mouthwatering and is bound to captivate viewers and drivers alike.
How did CarzNCrypto begin?
CarzNCrypto was premised on two things: a love of cars and the desire to give back to the community. The first event that took place over two days in July saw 29 supercars arriving at The Christie to surprise and delight teenage and young adult patients. For the next upcoming breakfast, Nilesh Patel, one of the founders of CarzNCrypto (CNC), wanted to hold the event at a location more suited to the cars along with the ability to maximise the fundraising possibilities.
"It’s always been about giving back", says Nilesh Patel, CGO of CryptoXpress and Founder of CarzNCrypto. He continues, "The founders of these organisations feel we are in a position where we can leverage our knowledge in technology and our passion for cars to bring about positive change."
At the heart of CNC and CryptoXpress is blockchain technology. Both are passionate about enabling positive human outcomes and providing services in support of great causes. For The Christie, these blockchain organisations are enabling donations directly via cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin) and minting supercars into non-fungible tokens (NFT).
Event Details
Location: Sutton Hall, Bullocks Lane, Sutton, Macclesfield, SK11 OHE
Date: 14.08.2022 from 09:00-12:00 UTC
How to participate
If you would like to attend the breakfast, please arrive starting from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. There are limited spaces so please arrive early to guarantee entry.
There are limited driver spots. If you are a driver and would love to show off your ride, please register using the link below as there are limited spots: register now
Donate now
You can donate via GoFundMe: click here
You can now donate to The Christie via Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB! Send your donation directly to the following addresses:
Bitcoin Address: bc1qjk4j7l8e4jnt3n6adskfds6r3zs7pnlpje7df3
Ethereum/Binance Coin address: 0xc49a09cB261090d0F4EE62300e518702432a5Bff
Who is The Christie?
The Christie charity provides enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds. Gifts from the public make a huge difference to the care and treatment that The Christie is able to provide to our patients and their families. They are one of the largest hospital charities in the UK with 82p in every pound raised going directly to the patients. The Christie charity only exists because of all their fantastic support from all amazing fundraisers. In return, The Christie promises to ensure that all donations are spent as wisely and cost-effectively as possible.
What are they fundraising for?
Donations from our supporters mean The Christie can provide enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds. This includes continued funding for a number of services throughout the hospital including the cancer information centre, wig fitting service, art room and complementary therapy. They are also raising money for major developments including our campaign to bring blood testing closer to home.
Who is CryptoXpress?
CryptoXpress will democratise and simplify traditional financial services for a new generation. Started by a group of experienced global blockchain experts, the company provides an easy-to-use mobile app to access a range of crypto and banking digital services. A best-in-class user experience to buy/trade crypto, access NFT marketplaces, conduct payments and digital transfers, and access other exclusive loyalty, retail and member benefits.
