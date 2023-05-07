Update No. 1: GICSD & VSP St. Albans / Missing juveniles – located safely

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23GIC001132 (Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department) | 23A2002424 (VSP)

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Allen (GICSD), Sgt. Mike Kamerling (VSP)

STATION: GICSD, VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-372-4482 (GICSD), 802-524-5993 (VSP)

DATE/TIME: 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Alburgh

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing juveniles – located safely

MISSING: Liallah Warden

AGE: 12

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

MISSING: Dale O'Byrne

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Liallah Warden, 12, and Dale O'Byrne, 14, both of Alburgh, were located safely overnight in Alburgh. The Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department and the Vermont State Police thank the public for their assistance during the search.

This news release also corrects the age for Dale O'Byrne, who is 14 years old.

***Initial news release, 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023***

The Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department and the Vermont State Police are investigating a report of two missing juveniles who are believed to have run away together Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from their homes in Alburgh.

Liallah Warden, 12, and Dale O'Byrne, 14, are believed to be together, possibility in Franklin County including St. Albans or Swanton. They were last seen at about 2 a.m. Tuesday at their homes, Liallah on Hilltop Road and Dale on Center Bay Road. They were reported missing at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Their disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for their welfare.

Liallah is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair that is half black and half red. Dale is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and light sandy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie and black sweatpants. Photographs of Liallah and Dale are attached to this release.

Anyone who has information of their whereabouts is asked to call the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department at 802-372-4482 or the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. People also can leave anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -