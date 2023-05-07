Saint Johnsbury-Weapon Offense

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A4003403

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/06/23 at 1335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tremblay Lane, Concord

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment @ Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Stephen Tremblay

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Charleston, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/06/23 at 1335 hours, the Vermont State Police were called for a report of a male that shot at a residence on Tremblay Road, Concord, before fleeing the area. Upon arrival, it was determined that Stephen Tremblay had a physical altercation with a family member before attempting to make entry into the residence. Stephen struck the entry way door with the stock of a rifle causing a negligent discharge of the rifle. After family hid in fear inside of the residence, Stephen shot a vehicle that was parked in the driveway multiple times before leaving in his personal vehicle. A “be on the lookout” was issued for the vehicle and ultimately located by the Derby Vermont State Police on Route 5A in Willoughby. Tremblay was taken into custody and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/08/23 @ 1230 Hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Conditions

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov