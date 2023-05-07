Saint Johnsbury-Weapon Offense
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4003403
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/06/23 at 1335 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tremblay Lane, Concord
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment @ Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Stephen Tremblay
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Charleston, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/06/23 at 1335 hours, the Vermont State Police were called for a report of a male that shot at a residence on Tremblay Road, Concord, before fleeing the area. Upon arrival, it was determined that Stephen Tremblay had a physical altercation with a family member before attempting to make entry into the residence. Stephen struck the entry way door with the stock of a rifle causing a negligent discharge of the rifle. After family hid in fear inside of the residence, Stephen shot a vehicle that was parked in the driveway multiple times before leaving in his personal vehicle. A “be on the lookout” was issued for the vehicle and ultimately located by the Derby Vermont State Police on Route 5A in Willoughby. Tremblay was taken into custody and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/08/23 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Conditions
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trp. Chad Weikel (344)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov