Dorchester Hotel Auction

Contents of bedrooms for auction Auction at The Dorchester Hotel Furniture Auction

Specialist hotel asset auctioneers Pro Auction have been appointed to conduct a sale of furniture fixtures and fittings for the Dorchester Hotel in June 2023.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With London's evolution, The Dorchester showcases its authentically restored interiors, enlisting the most renowned names in architecture and design for seamlessly reimagining the interiors from classic to contemporary, Pierre-Yves Rochon has created a world where guests feel at home and as an institution in its own right, Martin Brudnizki revived the world-renowned bar with a touch of 1930s glamour.

Has the phase moves forward to the guest room areas, specialist hotel asset auctioneers Pro Auction have been appointed to conduct a sale of furniture fixtures and fittings in a two day auction sale in June 2023.

Keeping in line with Dorchester Collection's sustainability strategy, the company values the cultural heritage of its properties, allowing guests to experience the local culture authentically, as well as identifying opportunities for improvement and innovation while taking into account the environment as an important part of decision-making. With the sale of the furniture, every piece from the existing rooms will find a new home without being thrown away.

Simon Rose of Pro Auction said: "With increasing awareness of environmental impacts, there will be a growing demand for sustainable, high-quality furniture. Hotel furniture must meet more than just aesthetic and functional requirements.

Sustainability, transparency, and longevity are also important considerations. Our company is dedicated to helping lead this shift in hospitality furniture and we are delighted that the Dorchester have appointed us to lead this charge”

The sale will take place from the hotel over two days commencing the 5th June 2023 at 10.30am with over 750 lots on offer from desks and lamps to drapes and side tables.

The auction will be liver from the hotel with internet bidding enabled, viewing is by strict appointment only. Catalogues are available from the Pro Auction site at Dorchester Catalogue