USS Porter (DDG 78) arrives in HMNB Clyde ahead of Formidable Shield 2023

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) arrived in His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde (Faslane), Scotland, May 5, 2023 for a scheduled port visit prior to joining exercise Formidable Shield 2023.

Formidable Shield demonstrates allied interoperability in a live-fire joint and combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) environment, using NATO command and control reporting structures. The exercise is long-planned and takes place biennially, recently occurring during odd-numbered years. It will occur from May 8 to 26, and involves 13 NATO Allied and partner nations, more than 20 ships and 35 aircraft, eight ground units consisting of radars, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and nearly 4,000 personnel from across the Alliance.

“We’re extremely excited to take part in Formidable Shield 2023,” said Cmdr. Joe Hamilton, Porter’s commanding officer. “This exercise is an incredible opportunity for us to get invaluable live-fire training time with our NATO allies, and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of it.”

Porter’s visit to Scotland comes after a brief stop in Naval Station Rota, Spain, where the ship refueled and prepared for its participation in the exercise. In Scotland, the crew will have the opportunity to experience the local culture, meet the locals around, and to take a guided tour of the nearby historic city of Glasgow.

“We’re always grateful to be able to experience new places and cultures,” said Hamilton. “During our time in Scotland, we hope to build relationships with the locals, as well as our friends from the Royal Navy.”

Following its departure from Faslane, Porter will steam to the North Atlantic Ocean to rendezvous with the rest of the participants of Formidable Shield, including Royal Navy units.

Throughout Formidable Shield, Allied forces, including Porter, will participate in a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, ground forces, and aviation assets working across battlespaces to deliver effects and effectively accomplish exercise objectives. This Integrated Air and Missile event will also test 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft capabilities, including the F-35, fielded by multiple Allied nations.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the USEUCOM and USAFRICOM areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

For imagery, press articles, and other products related to Formidable Shield, please visit www.c6f.navy.mil, www.dvidshub.net/feature/FormidableShield2023 and https://www.flickr.com/photos/cne-cna-c6f/albums/72177720305727519.