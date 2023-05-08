49 IADA Member Companies Exhibiting at EBACE2023

Dassault Falcon 900EX listed exclusively by JetHQ, Kansas City, Mo., on IADA's marketing portal AircraftExchange and scheduled to be on display at EBACE.

IADA at European Show for the First Time

We are in Geneva to not only support our members as they represent their clients and meet new ones, but also to share IADA’s global advocacy for trust, transparency, and accountability.”
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will be exhibiting for the first time at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland from May 23 to 25, 2023.

In total, 41 key dealers and IADA products and services members will be participating at EBACE, either with their own exhibits or co-exhibiting with IADA at the dealer association’s booth, #T112. In addition, eight airplane manufacturers, all IADA OEM members, will also be exhibiting at the convention, bringing the association’s total representation to 49 companies.

“Our global mission is to promote fair and ethical practices within the aircraft transaction industry, and EBACE provides a very attractive platform for us to share our commitment to transparency and integrity in Europe, where 62 percent of our dealers operate,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “We are in Geneva to not only support our members as they represent their clients and meet new ones, but also to share IADA’s global advocacy for trust, transparency, and accountability.”

As a result of IADA’s effort to expand its footprint beyond the organization’s North American roots, it is now represented in more than 100 countries worldwide, shaping the business aircraft industry globally and ensuring trust and transparency within the preowned sales space. Preceding EBACE’s official opening, IADA will host a press conference at 4:15 p.m. on press day, Monday, May 22, to discuss the market for used business aircraft.

IADA members attending EBACE and working from IADA’s exhibit booth include:

AIC Title Service

Avpro

CFS Jets

Dallas Jets International

Elliott Jets

Elliott Aviation

Four Corners Aviation

Gilchrist Aviation

Global Wings

Hatt & Associates

Insured Aircraft Title Services

Jet Sense Aviation

jetAVIVA

Jetcraft

Leviate Air Group

Lone Mountain Aircraft

Mente Group

OGARAJETS

QS Partners

Stanton & Partners Aviation

TVPX

Viasat Inc.

Wetzel Aviation

Wheels Up

Wheels Up Aircraft Sales


In addition, these IADA members will have their own exhibit at EBACE2023:

4AIR

ACASS

AvBuyer

Aviation Partners Inc.

CAMP Systems International Inc.

Engine Assurance Program

Flying Colours Corp.

GE Aviation (GE Aerospace)

General Aviation Services

Global Jet Capital

Honeywell International (Honeywell Aerospace)

International Jet Interiors

Jet Aviation

Jet HQ

Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI)

StandardAero


All of IADA’s OEM members will also have Aircraft Display Exhibits at Geneva International Airport:

Airbus Corporate Jets

Boeing Business Jets

Bombardier

Dassault

Embraer

Gulfstream Aerospace

Honda Aircraft Company

Textron Aviation

About the International Aircraft Dealers Association

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 15 percent of the world's experts who handle 48 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume per year.

﻿Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 56 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 44 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 40 percent work in the Middle East and 35 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.

About AircraftExchange.com

IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.

49 IADA Member Companies Exhibiting at EBACE2023

