49 IADA Member Companies Exhibiting at EBACE2023

Dassault Falcon 900EX listed exclusively by JetHQ, Kansas City, Mo., on IADA's marketing portal AircraftExchange and scheduled to be on display at EBACE.

IADA at European Show for the First Time

We are in Geneva to not only support our members as they represent their clients and meet new ones, but also to share IADA’s global advocacy for trust, transparency, and accountability.” — IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will be exhibiting for the first time at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland from May 23 to 25, 2023.In total, 41 key dealers and IADA products and services members will be participating at EBACE, either with their own exhibits or co-exhibiting with IADA at the dealer association’s booth, #T112. In addition, eight airplane manufacturers, all IADA OEM members, will also be exhibiting at the convention, bringing the association’s total representation to 49 companies.“Our global mission is to promote fair and ethical practices within the aircraft transaction industry, and EBACE provides a very attractive platform for us to share our commitment to transparency and integrity in Europe, where 62 percent of our dealers operate,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “We are in Geneva to not only support our members as they represent their clients and meet new ones, but also to share IADA’s global advocacy for trust, transparency, and accountability.”As a result of IADA’s effort to expand its footprint beyond the organization’s North American roots, it is now represented in more than 100 countries worldwide, shaping the business aircraft industry globally and ensuring trust and transparency within the preowned sales space. Preceding EBACE’s official opening, IADA will host a press conference at 4:15 p.m. on press day, Monday, May 22, to discuss the market for used business aircraft.IADA members attending EBACE and working from IADA’s exhibit booth include:AIC Title ServiceAvproCFS JetsDallas Jets InternationalElliott JetsElliott AviationFour Corners AviationGilchrist AviationGlobal WingsHatt & AssociatesInsured Aircraft Title ServicesJet Sense AviationjetAVIVAJetcraftLeviate Air GroupLone Mountain AircraftMente GroupOGARAJETSQS PartnersStanton & Partners AviationTVPXViasat Inc.Wetzel AviationWheels UpWheels Up Aircraft SalesIn addition, these IADA members will have their own exhibit at EBACE2023:4AIRACASSAvBuyerAviation Partners Inc.CAMP Systems International Inc.Engine Assurance ProgramFlying Colours Corp.GE Aviation (GE Aerospace)General Aviation ServicesGlobal Jet CapitalHoneywell International (Honeywell Aerospace)International Jet InteriorsJet AviationJet HQJet Support Services Inc. (JSSI)StandardAeroAll of IADA’s OEM members will also have Aircraft Display Exhibits at Geneva International Airport:Airbus Corporate JetsBoeing Business JetsBombardierDassaultEmbraerGulfstream AerospaceHonda Aircraft CompanyTextron AviationAbout the International Aircraft Dealers AssociationIADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 15 percent of the world's experts who handle 48 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume per year.Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 56 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 44 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 40 percent work in the Middle East and 35 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero About AircraftExchange.comIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com