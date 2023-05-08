49 IADA Member Companies Exhibiting at EBACE2023
Dassault Falcon 900EX listed exclusively by JetHQ, Kansas City, Mo., on IADA's marketing portal AircraftExchange and scheduled to be on display at EBACE.
IADA at European Show for the First Time
We are in Geneva to not only support our members as they represent their clients and meet new ones, but also to share IADA’s global advocacy for trust, transparency, and accountability.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will be exhibiting for the first time at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland from May 23 to 25, 2023.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
In total, 41 key dealers and IADA products and services members will be participating at EBACE, either with their own exhibits or co-exhibiting with IADA at the dealer association’s booth, #T112. In addition, eight airplane manufacturers, all IADA OEM members, will also be exhibiting at the convention, bringing the association’s total representation to 49 companies.
“Our global mission is to promote fair and ethical practices within the aircraft transaction industry, and EBACE provides a very attractive platform for us to share our commitment to transparency and integrity in Europe, where 62 percent of our dealers operate,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “We are in Geneva to not only support our members as they represent their clients and meet new ones, but also to share IADA’s global advocacy for trust, transparency, and accountability.”
As a result of IADA’s effort to expand its footprint beyond the organization’s North American roots, it is now represented in more than 100 countries worldwide, shaping the business aircraft industry globally and ensuring trust and transparency within the preowned sales space. Preceding EBACE’s official opening, IADA will host a press conference at 4:15 p.m. on press day, Monday, May 22, to discuss the market for used business aircraft.
IADA members attending EBACE and working from IADA’s exhibit booth include:
AIC Title Service
Avpro
CFS Jets
Dallas Jets International
Elliott Jets
Elliott Aviation
Four Corners Aviation
Gilchrist Aviation
Global Wings
Hatt & Associates
Insured Aircraft Title Services
Jet Sense Aviation
jetAVIVA
Jetcraft
Leviate Air Group
Lone Mountain Aircraft
Mente Group
OGARAJETS
QS Partners
Stanton & Partners Aviation
TVPX
Viasat Inc.
Wetzel Aviation
Wheels Up
Wheels Up Aircraft Sales
In addition, these IADA members will have their own exhibit at EBACE2023:
4AIR
ACASS
AvBuyer
Aviation Partners Inc.
CAMP Systems International Inc.
Engine Assurance Program
Flying Colours Corp.
GE Aviation (GE Aerospace)
General Aviation Services
Global Jet Capital
Honeywell International (Honeywell Aerospace)
International Jet Interiors
Jet Aviation
Jet HQ
Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI)
StandardAero
All of IADA’s OEM members will also have Aircraft Display Exhibits at Geneva International Airport:
Airbus Corporate Jets
Boeing Business Jets
Bombardier
Dassault
Embraer
Gulfstream Aerospace
Honda Aircraft Company
Textron Aviation
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 15 percent of the world's experts who handle 48 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume per year.
Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 56 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 44 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 40 percent work in the Middle East and 35 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other