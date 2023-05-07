Music and Hope Unite at Third Annual NoVA MusicFest Fundraiser Benefiting Cancer Can Rock

NoVA MusicFest 2023 event poster

Proceeds from music festival will go towards supporting musicians who are fighting aggressive cancer.

HERNDON, VA, USA, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Can Rock will host its third annual NoVA MusicFest at the beautiful 868 Estate Vineyards in Hillsboro, Virginia on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The festival promises to be a fun-filled day of great music, food, wine, craft vendors, and more with fun for the whole family and the event is also dog-friendly.

Cancer Can Rock, a non-profit organization, will use the money raised from this event to support musicians fighting cancer by inviting them into a recording studio to produce a song and video with professionals. This experience has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for individuals facing cancer.

Tickets are priced at $25 presold and $30 at the gate, and children under 12 are admitted free. Tickets are non-refundable. Pop-up tents are welcome, and no external alcohol is allowed.

The event is anticipated to be a fun-filled day of music and community support! To learn more, check out Cancer Can Rock at https://cancercanrock.org.

