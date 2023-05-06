Jeneration J’s Raise Your Voice 4 Peace (#RYV4P) Returns to the GRAMMY Museum on May 13
5th Annual vocal competition event features a pre-show and live performances by top finalists. The winner receives a $3,000 prize.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the 5th Annual RAISE YOUR VOICE 4 PEACE (#RYV4P) vocal competition for youth aged 13-18 and can be purchased at bit.ly/RYV4P2023. The event returns to the GRAMMY Museum on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by 2020 co-winners Trinity Drummond and Serenity “Nity Dior” McCrary.
The RYV4P Pre-Show will begin at 6 p.m. and be hosted by 2018 First Runner-Up Caleb J. Smith and 2022 First Runner-Up Kuper Walker and will feature interviews with former finalists, judges, and special guests. The top 5 finalists will compete live and a panel of music industry professionals will select the winner, who will receive a $3,000 prize. The runner-ups will each receive $500. The Pre-Show will be taped during the RYV4P VIP Reception, which begins at 5 p.m.
Produced by Jeneration J, the youth division of Jenesse Center domestic violence intervention and prevention program, the competition requires contestants to sing or rap a cover or original song with an empowering message. Raise Your Voice 4 Peace will also honor individuals and organizations who have used their influence to inspire youth:
Wendy Raquel Robinson and The Amazing Grace Conservatory - Robinson and AGC trains and develops emerging artists and at-risk youth in the performing and digital arts by offering a well-rounded and culturally enriching, educational program in an environment that is nurturing for their personal, artistic and professional growth.
Isaac Bryan - Bryan represents California's 55th Assembly District, which consists of Baldwin Hills, the Crenshaw district, Culver City, Ladera Heights, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms, Pico-Robertson, Beverly Grove, Mid-Wilshire, and parts of South Los Angeles.
Present Now Foundation - This nonprofit provides experiences and gifts to children in transitional domestic violence shelters.
Free Arts - This program uses art to restore hope, resilience and self-esteem in children who have experienced abuse, poverty, neglect and/or homelessness.
Alexander Aguirre, Jeneration J President receives the Kalen Thomas Community Service Award.
Limited tickets to attend the in-person event are $25 for children 12 and under, $50 for adults, and $150 for all attendees of the pre-show and VIP reception. Tickets can be purchased via bit.ly/RYV4P2023.
Raise Your Voice 4 Peace will be streamed live on Jeneration J’s YouTube page, bit.ly/RYV4P2023Stream. An encore of the competition and the Pre-Show will stream on Jeneration J’s YouTube (WATCH HERE) page on Tuesday, May 16. The Pre-Show will stream at 7 p.m. PT and the competition will stream at 8 p.m. PT.
About Jeneration J
Jeneration J is a centralized virtual support system that provides a comprehensive dating violence intervention and prevention resource center exclusively for young people. Jeneration J serves as a culturally relevant outlet to engage young people in building healthy relationships. Jeneration J seeks to produce a generation of morally conscious leaders to advocate social change and create a culture without violence. Dating violence does not discriminate. Therefore, everyone has the right to a safe and healthy relationship.
About Jenesse Center, Inc.
Jenesse Center, Inc. is one of the oldest domestic violence intervention and prevention programs in South Los Angeles. Five African American women who were survivors of domestic violence, and committed to creating a safe place for victims and their families founded the center in 1980. Jenesse’s mission is to restore families impacted by domestic and sexual violence through holistic, trauma informed, culturally responsive services, and advance prevention initiatives that foster and sustain healthy, violence free communities. We seek to prevent and end the cycle of domestic violence through education, public awareness and outreach initiatives, public policy and advocacy strategies, and innovative collaborations with key partners.
