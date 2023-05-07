Original Voice of Siri and Podcast Pal Jones Announce BOGO for Meeting Planners
Book Bennett or Jones for an online event before June 30, 2023, for events through the end of 2023, they get the other speaker/host/emcee for FREE.
As event planners became so adept at online events curing COVID, and that style of event continues, this was the perfect way to promote our value as a pair.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JONES.SHOW: JONESING FOR GOOD podcast host (author and speaker) Randall Kenneth Jones announced today that he and speaker Susan Bennett (the original voice of Siri) are "on sale."
"Yes, we're BOGO. It's true," teased Bennett. "We're just used to being together and want to bring that same energy to even more live audiences. As event planners became so adept at online events curing COVID, and that style of event continues, this was the perfect way to promote our value as a pair."
Bennett and Jones share a passion for their podcast's positivity platform and as speakers, they are most often categorized as infotainment, but that's where the similarities end.
"Susan is the original voice of Siri. She is an icon—arguably the most famous voice of all time," Jones said. "When you're in the audience and you hear her 'accidentally famous' story, you're mesmerized—especially when she slips into her classic Siri voice. Susan's spin on the marriage of technology and humanity is without equal. And with technology impacting everything we do these days, her presentation suits almost every occasion."
"Randy is a natural storyteller—skilled at making audiences laugh and cry," explained Bennett. "Whether he's celebrating communication, leadership, education, civility, or even civic pride, he's got a Brockovich or a Benatar anecdote to suit the occasion. With over 300 best practices interviews under his belt, his presentational bag of tricks includes lessons learned from Barbara Corcoran, Stedman Graham, Hoda Kotb, Norman Lear, Leigh Anne Tuohy, Vanna White, and Dog the Bounty Hunter, to name just a few."
More than anything, the pair loves what they do—and it shows. "We're perhaps happiest promoting each other," Jones admits. "There's nothing I love more than singing Susan's praises. So, we thought, let's BOGO, reach even more people, fire up some great online events, help people, and have fun!"
Though Susan Bennett and Randall Kenneth Jones most often serve as keynote speakers, their extensive stage experience (she is a musician and he is an actor/comedian) has diversified their skill sets. As an option, either can serve as host/emcee for your online event. BOGO rate starts at $2,500 (30 minutes per speaker) and varies based on duration and special requirements.
Susan Bennett and Randall Kenneth Jones are also available to speak live at national and international events—together or individually. For more information, contact Jones directly.
