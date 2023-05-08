Huge success of the Monte-Carlo Polo Federation 10th anniversary celebrations in Dubai (UAE)

Monte Carlo Polo Federation Team receiving the reward Francesco Mitrano with some sponsors Teams in the field Event higlights Other Event higlights

A day of Polo Matches on the field with three awesome teams to showcase to the VIP guests this exiting sport, along with kids teams to open the celebrations.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazing people from all over the word joined Francesco Mitrano, President of Monte-Carlo Polo Federation at the 10 years anniversary celebrations last Sunday 30 April 2023, at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club (https://www.poloclubdubai.com).

A day of Polo Matches on the field with three awesome teams to showcase to the VIP guests this exciting sport, along with kids teams to open the celebrations. In the meanwhile, VIP people, influencers, authorities and representatives from royal families enjoy in the Palermo Terrace the players show and networking in one of the most exclusive environment in the UAE.

Monte-Carlo Polo Club is the first club dedicated to this discipline in the Principality of Monaco, from an idea of Francesco Mitrano, the Founder and the President of the Monaco Polo Federation (https://montecarlopolofederation.com/).

Francesco, passionate Polo players since ever, after moving to Monaco many years ago, thought that Monte Carlo was the perfect place for a glamorous sport event like Polo. That's how it all started, so he created the Monaco Polo Federation. So, the first Polo event was held there in 2013, and after the big success of this first edition the Federation International of Polo decided that Monaco should have its own official representative, ambassador and federation. This first edition of the Monte-Carlo Polo Cup, in 2013, was a top international tournament with the auspices of the Monaco top authorities, and strengthened the position of Polo within the Monaco community by creating the “Fédération de Polo de la Principauté de Monaco”.

Year after year, since the launch of the Monte Carlo Polo Federation this event continues to grow and gain popularity.

It attracts a number of very high-profile guests, including royalties, ministers, ambassadors and foreign dignitaries, as well as distinguished partners, sponsors, patrons, committees, and members of the Monte Carlo Polo Club, along with prominent businesspeople, socialites and celebrities. Famous brands like Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Lamborghini, Maserati, U.S. Polo Assn, Barclays, Versace, La Martina, Radio Monte Carlo, EFG Bank, Gremi International, Giraudi Group, Gramaglia, De Grisogono, Royal Salut, SBM, Casinò de Montecarlo, Rampoldi and Laurent-Perrier champagne sponsored and supported the events in the past years.

The 10 years celebrations event was held in Dubai, being Francesco Mitrano in UAE for the current Polo Season, thanks to amazing friends who choose to be part of this special moment: first of all Patrizia Marin (along with Eleonora Albertoni, Ralz San Pedro, Andrea Besana and Luigi Guarino of www.marcopoloexperience.com).

Kalpesh Ladwa (https://fashionfactormea.com/) Martin Best (www.parsiq.net); Jacques Durand (https://www.kisskissmeta.com/). Special thanks to Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland in UAE, Victory Zhang, top Chinese influencer, Victoria Marco of Luxury Magazine and Owen SP Sanchez of YallaTV, Dr. Reem Osman (https://saudigerman.com/).

And also Global Fashion Investments, Fashion TV, Luxury Magazine, Magnifica, CASTAdiva, SLS, Guendalina Fil, 3D Fit Out and Interior Design, YourTarget, Perfect, Cryptomeria Capital, WOWRED, Experiential Marketing Products and ARTSPORT.

A huge new event is planned for next October or November, a Global Federation Cup very exclusive, hosting international top federations like

Saudi Arabia Federation (www.spf.gov.sa);

United Arab Emirates Federation (www.uaepolofederation.com);

Monaco Federation (https://montecarlopolofederation.com);

India Polo Association (https://www.ipa.co.in/user/index.php).

“We are confident that we will have with us representatives from all the four countries mentioned above” said Francesco Mitrano. “We have big plan for the future, and soon we’ll have the prestigious events in Montecarlo, Riyadh and Dubai this coming new season. I just came back from an amazing trip to Saudi Arabia and I’m so excited for this new partnership”. The Saudi Polo Federation supervises the Saudi teams, organizes and directs the Polo activities throughout the Kingdom, and represents the Kingdom internationally in conferences, meetings, tournaments, and matches related to polo activities. The goal is to spread the sport of polo in their Kingdom and increase the number of its players, and to become one of the competing federations at the Arab and international level. And also to support the teams, clubs and players to contribute to raising the technical level of the game and upgrading the level of players in various technical, cultural and social aspects. Especially for to compete internationally with the federations of other countries.

