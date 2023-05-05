Senate Bill 685 Printer's Number 709
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 709
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
685
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD AND BAKER, MAY 5, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 5, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An
act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for
injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;
establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing
procedure for the determination of liability and compensation
thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and
compensation, further providing for compensable injuries,
subrogation and proration.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 319 of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736,
No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is amended to
read:
Section 319. Where the compensable injury is caused in whole
or in part by the act or omission of a third party, the employer
shall be subrogated to the right of the employe, his personal
representative, his estate or his dependents, against such third
party to the extent of the compensation payable under this
article by the employer; reasonable attorney's fees and other
proper disbursements incurred in obtaining a recovery or in
effecting a compromise settlement shall be prorated between the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21