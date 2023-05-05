Senate Bill 685 Printer's Number 709

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 709

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

685

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD AND BAKER, MAY 5, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 5, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An

act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for

injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;

establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing

procedure for the determination of liability and compensation

thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and

compensation, further providing for compensable injuries,

subrogation and proration.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 319 of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736,

No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is amended to

read:

Section 319. Where the compensable injury is caused in whole

or in part by the act or omission of a third party, the employer

shall be subrogated to the right of the employe, his personal

representative, his estate or his dependents, against such third

party to the extent of the compensation payable under this

article by the employer; reasonable attorney's fees and other

proper disbursements incurred in obtaining a recovery or in

effecting a compromise settlement shall be prorated between the

