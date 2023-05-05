Senate Bill 644 Printer's Number 711

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 711

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

644

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY KANE, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE,

DILLON, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, COSTA AND COLLETT,

MAY 5, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 5, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), entitled

"An act establishing rights in public employes to organize

and bargain collectively through selected representatives;

defining public employes to include employes of nonprofit

organizations and institutions; providing compulsory

mediation and fact-finding, for collective bargaining

impasses; providing arbitration for certain public employes

for collective bargaining impasses; defining the scope of

collective bargaining; establishing unfair employe and

employer practices; prohibiting strikes for certain public

employes; permitting strikes under limited conditions;

providing penalties for violations; and establishing

procedures for implementation," in strikes, providing for

health care benefits during strikes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known

as the Public Employe Relations Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1006.1. A public employer may not discontinue a

public employe's health care benefits during the period that the

public employe is engaged in a strike.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

