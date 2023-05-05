Senate Resolution 109 Printer's Number 712
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 712
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
109
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK,
CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, BREWSTER, BOSCOLA, KEARNEY,
FONTANA, HUGHES, COMITTA, KANE AND COSTA, MAY 5, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 5, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 1 through 7, 2023, as "Tardive
Dyskinesia Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Many individuals with serious, chronic mental
illness, such as schizophrenia and other schizoaffective
disorders, bipolar disorder or severe depression, or people who
suffer with gastrointestinal disorders, including gastroparesis,
nausea and vomiting, require treatment with medications that
work as dopamine receptor blocking agents (DRBAs), including
antipsychotics; and
WHEREAS, While ongoing treatment with these medications can
be very helpful, and even lifesaving, for many people, it can
also lead to tardive dyskinesia (TD); and
WHEREAS, TD is a movement disorder that is characterized by
random, involuntary and uncontrolled movements of different
muscles in the face, trunk and extremities; and
WHEREAS, TD can develop months, years or decades after an
individual starts taking DRBAs and even after they have
