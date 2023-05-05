Senate Bill 692 Printer's Number 716

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - the reasonable exercise of the department's police powers or the

local authority's police powers under section 6109 (relating to

specific powers of department and local authorities).

(i) Safety issues.--When an electric low-speed scooter

program includes the use of a highway owned or under the

jurisdiction of the department, the department may restrict

access, permanently or temporarily, to a highway segment for the

program when a pattern of safety issues have been identified by

the department that cannot be reasonably corrected. The

department shall establish a process to evaluate a safety issue

under this subsection. The process shall be limited to the

evaluation of accidents and damage to property on a highway

owned or under the jurisdiction of the department. The

department shall also establish a process to communicate a

safety issue under this subsection and consult with a city of

the second class or an authorized municipality and commercial

electric scooter enterprise prior to restricting access,

permanently or temporarily, to the highway owned or under the

jurisdiction of the department for the program.

(j) Ordinances, policies and regulations.--Notwithstanding

any other provision of law, a city of the second class or an

authorized municipality shall adopt an ordinance, regulation or

policy for the safety, operation and management of electric low-

speed scooters. The ordinance, regulation or policy shall, at a

minimum, include approved and restricted deployment locations,

approved and restricted parking locations, fleet size and

maintenance, customer service operations, fee structures,

insurance consistent with subsection (o), data management and

reporting and education and awareness. A city of the second

class or an authorized municipality shall notify the department

20230SB0692PN0716 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30