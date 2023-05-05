Senate Bill 692 Printer's Number 716
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - the reasonable exercise of the department's police powers or the
local authority's police powers under section 6109 (relating to
specific powers of department and local authorities).
(i) Safety issues.--When an electric low-speed scooter
program includes the use of a highway owned or under the
jurisdiction of the department, the department may restrict
access, permanently or temporarily, to a highway segment for the
program when a pattern of safety issues have been identified by
the department that cannot be reasonably corrected. The
department shall establish a process to evaluate a safety issue
under this subsection. The process shall be limited to the
evaluation of accidents and damage to property on a highway
owned or under the jurisdiction of the department. The
department shall also establish a process to communicate a
safety issue under this subsection and consult with a city of
the second class or an authorized municipality and commercial
electric scooter enterprise prior to restricting access,
permanently or temporarily, to the highway owned or under the
jurisdiction of the department for the program.
(j) Ordinances, policies and regulations.--Notwithstanding
any other provision of law, a city of the second class or an
authorized municipality shall adopt an ordinance, regulation or
policy for the safety, operation and management of electric low-
speed scooters. The ordinance, regulation or policy shall, at a
minimum, include approved and restricted deployment locations,
approved and restricted parking locations, fleet size and
maintenance, customer service operations, fee structures,
insurance consistent with subsection (o), data management and
reporting and education and awareness. A city of the second
class or an authorized municipality shall notify the department
