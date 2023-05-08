Xerafy Launches Innovative RFID Platform for Connected Assets at RFID Journal 2023
SINGAPORE, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xerafy, a global leader in industrial RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), is proud to announce the launch of its latest technology platform for Connected Assets at RFID Journal 2023. The event will be held from May 9-11, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, and Xerafy will be showcasing its new offerings at Booth #935.
Connected Assets are best described as "smart products" designed for specific industries. Recent examples coming to the market include items as diverse as hand and power tools, pallets, medical devices, industrial hoses, scaffolds, and power supplies. The critical equipment all come with RFID and IoT functionalities designed at the point of manufacture.
Manufacturers embark on creating Connected Assets when they see the value of incorporating technology into their products. They realize how technology can help with their clients' need to further digitize operations with built-in tracking, automating, sensing, and monitoring.
Xerafy's Connected Assets RFID platform provides OEMs with everything they need to transform their products into connected assets.
As an IoT technology partner to Fortune 500 companies, Xerafy benefits from a strong reputation built on innovative RFID engineering for market-leading performance and reliability in the field. The portfolio of innovations ranges from material science to using an asset’s material as substrate and designing patent-pending conformal antennas.
The company's product co-development methodology, on the other hand, brings deep expertise in mission-critical industries such as aviation, healthcare, and oil & gas. OEMs benefit from a unique set of know-how that adds value to projects and beyond, accelerating collaborations with product designers and engineers.
By working directly with OEMs, Xerafy eventually helps advance the digitization of complex operations, be it in the factory, warehouse, paint shop, tool room, and other harsh environments. Its platform for Connected Assets solves the problem of repeatable and scalable RFID implementations, thus contributing to the mass adoption of RAIN RFID technology.
"Connected assets are the future of industrial equipment,” said Michel Gillmann, CMO of Xerafy. "We are seeing manufacturers evolve into providers of digital transformation solutions. Xerafy is also changing in the process, shifting our focus beyond just a finished tag for an asset, toward an approach in which the asset itself becomes the tag."
RFID Journal 2023 is one of the largest events in the RFID industry, attracting thousands of attendees from all over the world. The event features keynote speeches, interactive exhibits, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and showcase their latest products.
For more information about Xerafy and its latest RFID tagging solutions for Connected Assets, visit Booth #935 at RFID Journal 2023 or visit the Xerafy website at xerafy.com.
About Xerafy -
Xerafy is a global leader in RFID innovation and advanced tagging solutions. The company's patented technologies enable asset tracking and inventory management in a variety of harsh environments. Xerafy's RFID tags, labels, and sensors are used by customers in mission-critical industries such as aviation, healthcare, oil and gas, industrial processes, intralogistics, and data centers. For more information, visit xerafy.com.
Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer
