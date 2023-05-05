Ashgabat hosted consultations on issues of Turkmen-Qatari cooperation

05/05/2023

On May 4, 2023, under the leadership of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, consultations were held between the delegations of the foreign ministries of the two countries.

During the consultations, a wide range of issues of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar were discussed. As the parties emphasized, the results of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the State of Qatar on March 19-20 this year, including the official opening of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Doha, testify to the high level of Turkmen-Qatari relations.

As the Turkmen side noted, the interaction of the two states within the framework of authoritative international organizations also opens up great opportunities for the development of bilateral political relations. In this regard, it was separately emphasized that the partnership between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar within the framework of the United Nations and its specialized structures is distinguished by its high level. In this regard, the Turkmen side expressed gratitude for supporting the initiative of Turkmenistan on the "Group of Friends of Neutrality" and membership in this group.

Also during the meeting, issues of further expansion of the legal framework were discussed. In particular, the parties paid special attention to the implementation of the agreements reached at the meetings at the highest and high levels, as well as the implementation of the concluded bilateral documents.

The diplomats noted that there are great opportunities in the development of trade and economic partnership between the two countries, in this direction the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation are of great importance.

The parties also exchanged views on the participation of Turkmenistan in exhibitions and conferences of international level, such as EXPO-2023, organized in Qatar.

The parties also discussed the importance of the next meeting on Afghanistan, organized in Qatar on May 1-2 this year, where the delegation of Turkmenistan also took part. It was noted about the initiatives of Turkmenistan to resolve the peaceful issue of Afghanistan. In this regard, the parties agreed to expand the possibilities of providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Consistent expansion of cultural and humanitarian relations is one of the important areas of Turkmen-Qatari cooperation. In this regard, the parties agreed to hold joint events in the field of science, culture, as well as through the media. In addition, the parties emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in the sports field, including such areas as physical culture and horse breeding.