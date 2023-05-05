Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan takes up his duties

On May 5, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs B. Myatiev met with the new Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan (Mary city) Abdolmajid Kamjoo at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran presented his Consular Patent to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. In turn, B.Myatiev congratulated the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the start of work and presented him with a consular exequatur, which is a permit for him to perform consular functions.

During the talks, the parties noted the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran. The interlocutors spoke about the political, trade-economic and humanitarian component of bilateral ties. The effectiveness of interaction between the Mary velayat and the Khorasan-e-Rezavi velayat, in particular, in the trade and economic sphere and in the provision of consular services, was noted.

An exchange of views took place on the need to further expand bilateral cooperation in the field of transport, trade and energy, as well as to organize regular contacts at the level of heads of administrations of the border velayats of the two countries.