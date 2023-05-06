Berlin Barracks / Search Warrant - Revised court date

SP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/5/1530 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rte. 2, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Heroin, Arrest on Warrants

ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

ACCUSED: Ann Marie Sharp

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

ACCUSED: Sean Canton

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/5/2023 at approximately 1530 hrs. Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on US Rte. 2 in the Town of Waterbury as part of an ongoing investigation.

The following actions resulted:

Ramsey Haskins was arrested on warrants for failure to appear for the offense of Driving with a Suspended License and failure to complete VT Dept. of Corrections work crew requirement as part of a possession of stolen property case. He was transferred to the custody of VT Dept. of Corrections.

Ann Marie Sharp was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court for the offense of Possession of Cocaine. She was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for Driving with a suspended license and transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Center.

Sean Canton was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court for the offense of possession of Heroin. He was released from the scene.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Center

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

