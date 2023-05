Celebrate National SugarBee® Apple Day!

May 20th is National SugarBee® Apple Day A ripe SugarBee apple with honeycomb-shaped PLU sticker SugarBee® Apple Logo

May 20th, 2023 is the First National SugarBee® Apple Day - Join Apple Lovers Across the Nation to Celebrate!

CHELAN, WA, USA, May 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- May 10, 2023 - The SugarBeegrowers of Washington state are excited to announce the inaugural National SugarBeeApple Day on May 20. This day is a celebration of the crisp, juicy and delicious SugarBeeApple that was created by the curiosity and hard work of honeybees.The SugarBeeapple is a unique variety that was discovered by accident when a honeybee transferred pollen from an unknown apple variety to a Honeycrisp apple blossom. Since then, it has become a favorite among apple lovers for its irresistible caramel-and-honey toned sweetness and remarkably crisp texture. SugarBeeapples are grown on over 200 family orchards in Washington State. These growers work hard to bring this stunning apple to eager consumers around the world.To celebrate National SugarBeeApple Day, the SugarBeegrowers encourage everyone to enjoy a SugarBeeapple and share their experience on social media using the hashtag #SugarBeeAppleDay. This is a chance for apple enthusiasts nationwide to come together and celebrate this special apple and honor the hard work of pollinators as well. Honey bees are not only a key contributor to natural ecosystem functions but they are the most important species of pollinator across the globe. Honeybees alone pollinate 80 percent of all flowering plants, including more than 130 types of fruits and vegetables."We are thrilled to launch the first National SugarBeeApple Day and encourage everyone to take part in the festivities," said Julie DeJarnatt, SugarBeeDirector of Brand Strategy. "SugarBeeApples are incredibly rewarding to grow and a delight to eat, and they highlight the importance of honeybees in our food system. We hope everyone can enjoy a taste of SugarBeeon May 20th!"Join us on May 20th, 2023 to celebrate National SugarBeeApple Day and indulge in the sweetness of this delightful fruit. For more information on SugarBeeApples and National SugarBeeApple Day, please visit www.sugarbeeapple.com and https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-sugarbee-apple-day-may-20/ Contact:Julie DeJarnattDirector of Brand Strategyjulied@chelanfresh.com(509) 682-4252About SugarBeeApple:The SugarBeeApple is head of the class when it comes to eating and snacking apples. Its crisp crunch, caramel-and-honey toned sweetness and excellent storage make it among the most highly sought-after varieties for retailers nationwide. Nearly 200 growers in Washington State work hard to bring this stunning apple to eager consumers across the country.