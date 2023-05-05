TDOT Increases Safety Measures in Robertson Co. I-65 Work Zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is increasing safety measures within the Robertson County Interstate 65 widening project work zone in hopes of reducing the number of crashes that happen within the project limits.

During the last year, TDOT has implemented an extensive incident response plan for the project. In addition to the use of a Smart work zone, TDOT continues to work with our local maintenance staff, HELP operators, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and local emergency response agencies to manage traffic and quickly respond to incidents.

However, even with these measures in place, the site saw more work zone crashes in 2022 than any other TDOT project in the state. To reduce these crashes TDOT will be implementing the following measures.

More queue warning measures will be put in place to alert drivers to traffic backups.

Speed Feedback signs will be added to deter driver behaviors.

THP will increase the number of troopers patrolling the area.

TDOT is reducing the speed in the work zone from 60mph to 55mph.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in any work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.