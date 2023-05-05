Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures May 4-10, 2023

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The removing & replacing of snow plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

· Continuous, The outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of travel on I-24 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· 5/9 – 5/10, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be rolling roadblocks and brief ramp closures at Donelson Pk to swing strand and cable across I-40 for Lumen.

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

· 5/10, 8 p.m. – 11:15 p.m., There will be a triple right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-40 WB to replace a DMS near Briley Pkwy.

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both the EB and WB directions for milling and paving operations.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating EB & WB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 222-225 and 226-234)

The on call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· 5/4, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a lane shift on I-40 to Hartman Drive to saw concrete. Ramp will remain open.

· 5/7 – 5/10, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a partial ramp closure on I-840 to 40E and 40E to Hartman Drive to replace damaged concrete. Ramps will remain open.

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

· 5/10, 11: 45 P.M. – 3 A.M. There will be a triple right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-65 northbound to replace a DMS near Harding Pl. (MM 78-81)

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times. MM 84 – 86

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to south of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will remain open at all times. MM 0 - 13

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes willl remain open in each direction.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

Installation of Overhead Sign Structure

· 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - continuous There will be continuous inside shoulder closures NB and SB with barrier rail. Daytime closure for the NB outside shoulder. All lanes will remain open.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· 5/5, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from MM 53.60 to MM 57.50 for beam setting. Four (4) Troopers will be utilized.

· 5/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB from MM 55.40 to MM 56.50 for metal decking installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from West Fork Stones River Bridge to near SR-266

· 5/7 – 5/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

· Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends there will be a double right lane closure on SR-1 (Broadway) EB between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closures for expansion joint repair and epoxy overlay on bridge over CSX.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The resurfacing on SR 45 (OHB) from SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) to U.S. 41 (U.S. 31W, SR 11, Dickerson Pike)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Sunday) There will be lane closures on Old Hickory Blvd. from Whites Creek Pike to Dickerson Pike for clipping shoulders, milling and paving and temporary striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR-65 (West Trinity Ln) from US-31W (US-41, SR-11, Dickerson Pk) to west of Hampton St

· 5/4 – 5/5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The left lane will be closed in both directions on W Trinity Ln starting at Brick Church Pike going WB to Scruggs Ln.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) - Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for utility relocation work.

· 5/9 – 5/10, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be brief stoppages of traffic to swing strand and cable across Donelson Pk for Lumen.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 11

The construction of a Bulb-Tee beam bridge on U.S. 31A (S.R. 11, Nashville Highway) over Rock Creek (L.M. 13.18) in Lewisburg, including grading, drainage and paving.

· Continuous, Restricted Lane width to 12 feet for bridge repair with single lane closure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

LPLM: City of Gallatin Sidewalks

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for grading, drainage installation and sidewalk installation

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· 4/30 – 5/3, 10 p.m. – 8 a.m., There will be a partial ramp closure on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy EB to Exit 2/Exit 3 to replace damaged concrete. One lane will remain open.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (SR 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (l.M. 21.36)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure starting at Pickney Lane (L.M. 19.34) to Meadow Lake Rd. (L.M. 20.5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sun.), There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Blasting Operations (private development)

· Daily, 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., (excluding weekends) Rolling roadblock EB & WB for 15-minute increments for blasting operations (MM 53 – 55)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 & I-440

Emergency Tree Removal

· 5/3, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Lane 2 will be closed on I-440 exit ramp at the I-24 split for emergency tree removal (MM57-58 and MM 7)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed (pothole patching)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures as needed (MM62 - 89)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving on Epps Mill Road Overpass

· 5/4 – 5/5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be a lane closure on Epps Mill Road for milling an paving operations on the approaches to the overpass. No work will take place on the interstate, but queue trucks will be present due to the possibility of back-up onto the interstate.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Repairing shoulder settlement

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., WB lanes 3 and 4 and shoulder closure (MM 211 – 212)