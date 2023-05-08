TCARE Welcomes Long-Term Care Executive Vince Bodnar as Chief Actuary
New leader brings 40 years of long-term care expertise to fast-growing caregiver support platform.
TCARE’s clinically proven approach to reducing family caregiver burnout, especially among those caring for older adults, comes at a critical time for the long-term care industry.”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, US, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TCARE, the industry-leading, evidence-based caregiver support platform designed to prevent family caregiver burnout, welcomes Vince Bodnar as its Chief Actuary. With nearly 40 years of experience, Bodnar is recognized as one of the country’s leading long-term care financing experts.
“I have always been passionate about developing innovative solutions to make long-term care services more affordable, accessible, and appropriate for older adults, especially ones that promote independence and aging-in-place,” said Bodnar. “TCARE’s clinically proven approach to reducing family caregiver burnout, especially among those caring for older adults, comes at a critical time for the long-term care industry. I look forward to expanding TCARE’s capabilities and our impact on the millions of caregivers throughout the country.”
As a trusted advisor of industry management and public policy leaders, Bodnar brings an impressive resume with experience helping insurers, managed care organizations, and regulators develop new products in long-term care. In his new role, Bodnar will lead TCARE’s actuarial and analytics practices and expand its insurance solutions across segments.
“With his deep industry experience and relationships, Vince is a pivotal addition to TCARE’s executive team,” said Ali Ahmadi, TCARE’s CEO. “His unique perspective on the past, present, and future of the long-term care industry and his deep actuarial expertise will enhance our platform offering and maximize the impact we have on our customers and the caregivers we support.”
Bodnar was named one of the “20 Most Creative People in Insurance” by ThinkAdvisor and has served multiple times as Chairperson of the Society of Actuaries Long Term Care Insurance Section, the Society of Actuaries Long Term Care Think Tank, and the Intercompany Long Term Care Insurance Conference. He is also the founding Chairperson of the Society of Actuaries Elder Tech Summit, which aims to introduce the long-term care insurance industry to innovative long-term care services that enable and prolong healthy aging in place.
About TCARE
TCARE's technology is an award-winning, evidence-based, and federally approved risk management platform designed to prevent caregiver burnout. Its patented clinical protocol uses intelligent machine learning models, predictive data analytics, and one-on-one caregiver support to identify, stratify, mitigate, and continuously monitor caregiver burnout risk within long-term care, LTSS, and Medicare Advantage populations. TCARE’s solution partners with risk-bearing carriers to reduce member facility placement and enable aging-in-place.
