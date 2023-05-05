New Program for Vulnerable Families Coming to Lloydminster Area

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with Catholic Social Services to provide a new program that will help keep vulnerable children and families together. Once open this summer, up to 10 families in need of assistance in Lloydminster and area will be supported in a safe and stable living environment.

"Programs that strengthen families and allow children to safely remain together work very well to address current and future child protection issues," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "We look forward to partnering with Catholic Social Services to bring this important service to the community of Lloydminster and surrounding area."

The new program is based on a family-centered approach that offers intensive residential and community supports to families in crisis. It supports the goal of keeping children who are at-risk of coming into care safely with their families, and reunifying families whose children have been removed from their care. Families will live in a home-like environment where they have 24-hour on-site access to supports. They will also be linked to community-based services that aid in a successful transition to independent living for the family.

"Catholic Social Services is thrilled to be awarded with the opportunity to provide the Supportive Family Living Program in Lloydminster," Catholic Social Services Lloydminster Program Manager Shauna Godin said. "We are excited to maintain the integrity of the family as a whole by building on the strengths of families while supporting them to remain together. This program inspires us to invest in families and promote their successes with humility, compassion and respect."

The Government of Saskatchewan has allocated approximately $820,000 in 2023-24 for the new program in Lloydminster. This funding is in addition to $8.4 million for 12 similar programs already operating in communities across Saskatchewan. Including Lloydminster, these programs offer more than 127 spaces for at-risk families.

"These programs are an important component of the Government of Saskatchewan's focus on preventative services for vulnerable families," Makowsky said. "At any given time in 2022, thanks to these services, approximately 2,500 children in need of protection were able to remain safely in their family homes rather than coming into care."

Catholic Social Services provides services to families in crisis to create a plan that will enhance the strengths of the family and help resolve child safety concerns. Family support services include case conferencing and family capacity building activities. For more information on Catholic Social Services or to obtain services, visit https://cssalberta.ca.

For more information, contact:

Shauna GodinCatholic Social ServicesLloydminsterPhone: 780-875-9084 ext. 3307Email: shauna.godin@cssalberta.ca

Media Relations

Social Services

Regina

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca

