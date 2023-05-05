LEEDS PRESS CORP, Publishes, Grammy Nominated, & BMI Award Winning, Writer & Producer 'YPJ's Book: Intentionally Random
In the Book, Intentionally Random, Jonathan Miller, famously known as "YPJ," delivers a unique perspective of what most people would say, 'wisdom.’BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Book, Intentionally Random, Jonathan Miller, famously known as "YPJ," delivers a unique perspective of what most people would say, 'wisdom.’ In this timeless masterpiece, YPJ shares random thoughts that, if captured, most of what we think are challenges in our relationships, business, and communal living, would be nothing more than an expected life experience. He unpacks the reality that our consciousness, in its raw form, is the awareness of our internal and external existence. A thought, commonly called think, is a conscious cognitive process that can happen independently of sensory stimulation. The most paradigmatic forms are judging, reasoning, concept formation, problem-solving, and deliberation. YPJ Miller, a Musician, Producer, and Pastor, has captured the essence of thoughts. In his writings, we witness Godly inspirations, Wisdom, and Knowledge for daily living are ever-more-present. Every THOUGHT, he captures it RANDOM yet PARAMOUNT. This book of Wisdom through random thoughts is a must-read for those who dare break the chains of the status quo.
Published by Leeds Press Corp
For a copy https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BRLVZZVF
https://www.leedsbookstore.com
About Jonathan Miller
Pastor YPJ is the senior pastor of a 1500-member congregation, Faith Alive Ministries, in South Bend, Indiana. YPJ is known for his high-energy, informative sermons, bold stance for Jesus' name, witty humor, wisdom quotes & desire to bring people from all social classes into a more vivid understanding of God's Grace.
He is a music industry-established writer, producer, & artist. In 2013, YPJ was nominated for his first Grammy for a collaboration with gospel legend Fred Hammond on the hit song "I Feel Good." YPJ is a lecturer at the University of Notre Dame, a Motivational Speaker, and has been featured as a guest in the NFL's Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, The Porter's House, New Birth MB in Atlanta, GA, Living Word Christian Center in Chicago IL, and Word Faith Family Cathedral in Atlanta GA. He co-owns FAMFIT Physical Fitness Center, The Promise Hair Studio Beauty Salon, and LaSalle Square Shopping Plaza.
YPJ strives daily to set a positive example of a solid Christian walk before his family, Church, & community. He lives by the slogan, "It's all about Jesus till they tag my T.O.E!"
Reuben Wanjala
Leeds Press Corp
+1 323-230-0062
info@leedspress.com