Top CFO Talent Development Leaders Exchange Best Practices at Verizon's Headquarters

FDTI Alliance member companies came together to learn and share how to accelerate the future of finance and enhance the employee value proposition.

Our diverse team of companies exchanged best practices and worked out recommendations for how to evolve finance skills, getting us ready for the changes and challenges coming to our profession.”
— Laszlo Kalman, Director of Finance at IBM
BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CFO talent development leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Dell Technologies, Dow, Ecolab, General Mills, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, and Verizon came together to learn and share how to accelerate the attainment of future finance organization goals. This candid benchmarking event was hosted by Melissa J. Steele, Verizon's Director of Finance Talent Development, at Verizon's corporate offices and learning center on April 26-27, 2023. Best practices were exchanged on the CFO employee value proposition, including but not limited to building meaningful connections with interns and new hires, improving the finance culture, enhancing agility, developing career frameworks, and optimizing on-demand technical learning content.

The meeting was facilitated by FDTI leader Margaret Rodgers. The FDTI Alliance was founded in 1994. For more information, visit the FDTI Alliance.

