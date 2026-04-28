General Mills Hosts FDTI Workshop: Top Global Organizations Explored 'Growing CFO Leaders, Powered by AI’

The FDTI Alliance at General Mills Headquarters

FDTI member companies shared how they are leveraging AI as an accelerator—not a replacement—to build the next generation of CFO organization leaders

The depth of dialogue, the openness of our peers, and our shared commitment to growing the next generation of finance leaders reinforced why this alliance is so important.” — Lynn Hamer, General Mills

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Another powerful Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) Alliance Workshop in the books — this time hosted by General Mills at their Minneapolis headquarters.FDTI member companies explored how AI is reshaping finance talent development—and what it takes to build CFO-ready leaders in an era of rapid technological change.Finance talent leaders from leading global organizations spent two days tackling one of the most pressing questions facing CFO organizations today: how do you develop the next generation of finance leaders when AI is changing the nature of the work itself? Sessions examined how member companies are building AI fluency across their finance teams, what it takes to accelerate readiness for critical roles, how to build and sustain cohesive global finance teams in flattening organizations, and how to develop leaders who can make confident, high-stakes decisions. The conversations were forward-thinking, candid, and deeply collaborative — exactly what FDTI stands for.The event was held on April 14-15, 2026, at General Mills headquarters. The workshop, organized by the FDTI Alliance, was attended by member companies The Coca-Cola Company, Dell Technologies, Dow, Ecolab, GE Aerospace, General Mills, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Land O'Lakes, Inc., and VerizonAdditionally, 3M, Netflix, and UnitedHealth Group attended as distinguished guests, enriching the peer exchange that defines every FDTI event.The FDTI workshop exists to provide finance and finance talent leaders with a trusted space to tackle shared challenges, exchange what is and isn't working, and build relationships that make collaboration possible long after the workshop ends. Our next workshop will be hosted by Land O'Lakes at their headquarters in Arden Hills, MN, on November 3-4, 2026.For more information about the Finance Development & Training Institute and its members, please visit https://fdti.org About the Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI)The Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) is a leading alliance of top global companies working cooperatively through benchmarking and the sharing of best practices, insights, and resources to enrich the finance employee experience and prepare the CFO organization for the future of finance in an ever-evolving business landscape.

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