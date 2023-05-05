Commonwealth Prevention Alliance Celebrates Prevention Week 2023

The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance (CPA), a private non-profit whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices. PA Prevention Week is part of National Prevention Week (NPW) hosted by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and is an annual public education platform bringing together communities and organizations to raise awareness about the

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance (CPA), a private non-profit whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices, is proud to announce PA Prevention Week taking place May 7 to 13, 2023. The effort — part of National Prevention Week (NPW) hosted by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) — is an annual public education platform bringing together communities and organizations to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.

“PA Prevention Week aims to promote prevention year-round,” says Jeff Hanley, CPA Executive Director. “Prevention happens in all of our communities, and we are asking prevention professionals, organizations, and coalitions to use this week to advocate for their programming, recognize local prevention partners and champions, and use social media to highlight their prevention successes.”

During Prevention Week, CPA will announce the winners and recognize all nominees of its 2023 PA Prevention Awards, celebrating exemplary prevention efforts occurring across our state. A wide variety of over 100 individuals, coalitions, and teams from across Pennsylvania were nominated

Throughout the week, CPA and their partners will host regional events to celebrate the winners and nominees of the 2023 PA Prevention Week Awards for their amazing contributions to the community and field of prevention.

- Tuesday, May 9, 2023: 10am to 12pm at Lenape Heights Golf Resort, 950 Golf Course Road, Ford City, 16226.

*In coordination with partners at Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

*Special guest speakers will include: Mr. Jim Struzzi, PA State Representative, Dr. Eric Kocian, Associate Professor of Criminology, St. Vincent College and Jill

Northey, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion-Drug & Alcohol Commission

- Wednesday, May 10, 2023: 10am to 12pm at Bellefonte Youth Center, 114 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823

*In coordination with partners at Centre County Youth Services Bureau

*Special guest speakers will include: Karlene J. Shugars, Centre County D&A, Denise McCann, Centre Helps, and Brittany Sherman, Centre County Youth

Service Bureau

- Thursday, May 11, 2023: 10am to 12pm at Jewish Family & Children Services, 345 Montgomery Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

*In coordination with partners at Jewish Family & Children's Service

*Special guest speaker: Gene DiGirolamo, Commissioner, Bucks County

- Friday, May 12, 2023: 9:30am to 11:30am at RISE Center, 702 N. 8th Street, Reading, PA 19604

*In coordination with partners at Council on Chemical Abuse, Berks County

*Special guest speakers will include: Radarra McLendon, The Village of Reading, Barbara Werner Community Prevention Partnership, José Lugo, Recovery

Coaching Services, and John T. Adams District Attorney, Berks County

In addition, CPA will host its 33nd annual statewide prevention conference June 7 to 9, 2023. The conference aims to support all of the professionals in the field as they continue to work hard to improve the public health of our communities. The conference will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, keynotes, workshops, and 30-minute power sessions, led by PA Prevention Professionals. Additional details including keynote speakers and in-person/virtual options for registration can be found here: https://commonwealthpreventionalliance.org/2023-conference.

To access resources provided by CPA to aid prevention professionals in representing PA Prevention during National Prevention Week, and to learn more about PA Prevention Week, please visit: https://pastart.org/prevention-week.

About The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance

CPA is a member-driven, grassroots organization whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices. We are a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. Since 1976, CPA has kept the needs and concerns of the prevention professional and the field of substance abuse prevention as its key focus, and today it continues to be the foremost voice for prevention in Pennsylvania.