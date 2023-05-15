Commonwealth Prevention Alliance Celebrates 2023 Pennsylvania Prevention Award Winners

PA Prevention Week is is an annual public education platform bringing together communities and organizations to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.

Nominees and winners of annual awards for individuals, coalitions, and teams from across Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance (CPA), a private non-profit whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices, is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Pennsylvania Prevention Awards celebrating exemplary prevention efforts occurring across our state. Nominees and winners were celebrated during PA Prevention Week — part of National Prevention Week (NPW) hosted by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

“We are thrilled to celebrate the individuals and organizations in our communities that promote prevention year-round,” says Jeff Hanley, CPA Executive Director. “We recognize the winners and all nominees for their amazing contributions to the community and field of prevention.”

The 2023 PA Prevention Awards celebrate exemplary prevention efforts occurring across the state of Pennsylvania. A wide variety of over 100 individuals, coalitions, and teams from across Pennsylvania were nominated in one of the six award categories:

- Tomorrow's Leader, Today: Despite being new to the field of prevention (3 years or less), they are already making an extraordinary difference.

- Makes Good Happen: A local champion who is tireless in their efforts to improve the quality of life in their community or among a particular group of people.

- Embraces Change: A changemaker in the community dedicated to advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) efforts across prevention initiatives, programs, and participation.

- Embodies Amazing: They go above and beyond and exceed professional goals and expectations.

- We Is Better Than Me: This group or organization is exceptional when it comes to building a prevention network across multiple fields and fostering teamwork and the active participation of diverse members.

- Courageously Creates: They exhibit a collaborative and innovative approach when it comes to prevention science, promising programs, and community-lead initiatives.

Winners were chosen from each of the four CPA regions:

- The Award Winners in Region 1 (Southeastern PA): David Fialko, Mallory Perrotti, Susan Shelton and Tony Smith.

- The Award Winners in Region 2 (Northeastern PA): Reverend Brian Riedy and Schuylkill County High School Aevidum Clubs.

- The Award Winners in Region 2 (Central PA): Angela Bates, Ian Kaiper-Marquez and Michelle Sweitzer.

- The Award Winners in Region 3 (Western PA): Dr LaWana Butler, Josh Leskovac, Rebecca Mull and Teresa Seh.

In addition, CPA will host its 33nd annual statewide prevention conference June 7 to 9, 2023. The conference aims to support all of the professionals in the field as they continue to work hard to improve the public health of our communities. The conference will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, keynotes, workshops, and 30-minute power sessions, led by PA Prevention Professionals. Additional details including keynote speakers and in-person/virtual options for registration can be found here: https://commonwealthpreventionalliance.org/2023-conference/.

About The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance

CPA is a member-driven, grassroots organization whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices. We are a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. Since 1976, CPA has kept the needs and concerns of the prevention professional and the field of substance abuse prevention as its key focus, and today it continues to be the foremost voice for prevention in Pennsylvania.