Commonwealth Prevention Alliance To Celebrate National Recovery Month

PA Prevention Week is is an annual public education platform bringing together communities and organizations to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.

Communities celebrate those in recovery from substance use disorder and the programs making it possible

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance (CPA), a private non-profit whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices, is proud to announce its support of National Recovery Month taking place in September 2023. With an ongoing theme that “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” the month serves to honor those who make recovery possible while raising awareness about the signs of substance use disorder and the opportunities for treatment that are available.

“Recovery Month serves as a reminder that when we empower communities and families, we are engaging in healing that extends beyond the individual,” said Jeff Hanley, CPA Executive Director. “By asserting that ‘Recovery is for Everyone,' we reduce the stigma surrounding people with substance use and mental health disorders. We celebrate our diversity and seek to develop deeper understanding, caring, and connection that nurtures recovery.”

Throughout September, local communities in Pennsylvania will unite to actively promote recovery housing, policies, and programs that support individuals in recovery. By breaking down the stigma surrounding substance use and mental health disorders, both community members and those recovery gain a transformative opportunity to challenge norms, envision new possibilities, and foster personal growth.

CPA encourages PA communities to participate in National Recovery Month by embracing a “we” identity to support those in recovery. Coming together to empower those recovering from substance use or mental health disorders allows communities to grow in their understanding of the diverse pathways to physical and emotional health.

Since the effort was initiated in 1989, PAStop has collaborated with state agencies as well as public and private entities to celebrate the resilience of individuals in recovery.

To learn more, please visit https://pastop.org/families-communities/recovery/

About Commonwealth Prevention Alliance

CPA is a member-driven, grassroots organization whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices. We are a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. Since 1976, CPA has kept the needs and concerns of the prevention professional and the field of substance misuse prevention as its key focus, and today it continues to be the foremost voice for prevention in Pennsylvania.