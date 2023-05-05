We Need To Talk
MENTAL HEALTH TRAINING CONFERENCE FOR FIRST RESPONDERSLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JUNE 27-28TH, 2023- NEP Services is proud to host a mental health training conference, "We Need to Talk," for front line workers including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, construction workers, or other organized union workers. This event will be taking place at The Mirage Hotel and Casino. Speakers include fire department personnel, authors, doctors, professors, and more.
Join like-minded people as topics to be discussed include why we need sleep, changing the way we treat suicide, strategies to heal from critical incidents, rethinking trauma, how trauma affects the brain and body, retiring from the industry, how to help peers in need, how to encourage change within your department, cancer, suicide, and more.
Members can sign up for this conference individually or donations and sponsorships are encouraged and welcomed. To register as a participant, sponsor the event, or book your stay at the hotel, visit www.neptraining.org. Sponsor levels range from $1,000 to $100,000. For any questions, contact Mark Treglio at mark.treglio@nepservices.com.
