Charitable Crowdfunding Platform GiveSendGo Steps Up to Help the LEO Community in Show of Support

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiveSendGo, a faith-based organization that offers users an online platform to crowdfund for various projects, decided to share another act of kindness and support for our organization at the Big Blue Bash.The Big Blue Bash was a recent high-profile gala held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate that included several of America's finest from the law enforcement and political communities. The event was organized to support our nonprofit organization, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation.The goal of the event was to bring notable influential public figures, law enforcement professionals, and government officials together to raise awareness and bring in donations for the FLEOF, which provides immediate assistance to police officers during times of personal crisis.Sponsoring the event was important to GiveSendGo, which strongly supports law enforcement. “It’s incredibly meaningful. At GiveSendGo, we believe generosity changes lives, and standing with those who spend their days serving and protecting others is a privilege. Knowing that our support will directly help officers and their families in moments of crisis or need is exactly the kind of impact we want to be a part of,” Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Heather Wilson, said.This particular sponsorship meant everything to the FLEOA president, Mat Silverman. “As a man of faith and a believer in God, this sponsorship was special among the others. GiveSendGo was built around faith and their love of Jesus, and that truly resonated with me,” he said.The FLEOA and GiveSendGo plan to work more closely together since the Big Blue Bash.“Heather and I look forward to collaborating more in the future, so keep a lookout!” Mat said.To learn more about Give Send Go , visit their website at https://www.givesendgo.com/ , follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Givesendgo , IG at https://www.instagram.com/givesendgo/# , and X at https://x.com/GiveSendGo and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJH25w0hSD6Kx_hud1rVWuw ###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

