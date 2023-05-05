GSB Architects Celebrates 25th Anniversary
GSB Architects & Interiors Inc. is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary of serving the needs of the public and private sectors
We love what we do and love to solve those complex projects for our clients so they can enjoy their built environment.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GSB Architects & Interiors Inc., an award-winning, Atlanta-based architectural and interior design firm, is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary of serving the needs of the public and private sectors both domestically and internationally. Since its inception, GSB Architects has grown to become a standout in the entertainment industry, best known for its work with sound stages, backlots, sets and other related entertainment industry facilities.
— CEO and President Maria Guerra-Stoll
Founded in 1998 by CEO and President Maria Guerra-Stoll and Principal William Barker, the Hispanic, woman-owned firm provides services for all phases of projects, from the inception of ideas to the build environment. In addition to its work in the entertainment industry, GSB Architects has built an impressive portfolio working with Fortune 500 companies in a number of industries.
“We sincerely appreciate everyone that has helped and supported us for the last 25 years,” Guerra-Stoll
said. “We love what we do and love to solve those complex projects for our clients so they can enjoy
their built environment. Our partners and team have worked very hard, and William and I are eternally
grateful.”
Over the last quarter century, GSB is proud to have worked on several standout projects that include but
are not limited to: Tyler Perry Studios, The Mirabal Sisters’ Butterfly Cultural Amphitheatre in
Salcedo, Dominican Republic, AT&T Inc. data centers, PNC Bank Regional Corporate Offices (LEED Silver)
and Rome PAM Studios to name a few.
“We are proud of all the work we have accomplished during the last 25 years with our team of highly
qualified architects and interior designers,” Barker said. “Building things has been in my blood since I
was very young and I am proud to do this kind of work under the amazing visionary leadership of Maria
Guerra-Stoll.”
For more information about GSB Architects, please visit www.gsbarchitects.com.
About GSB Architects & Interiors
GSB Architects was founded in 1998 by CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll and Principal William Barker. The award-winning, Hispanic-owned, Atlanta-based architectural and interior design firm is most known for its work in designing film studios across the country, most notably Tyler Perry Studios. The firm has deep experience delivering Interior & Exterior Architectural Services; Programming, Interior Design, & Master Planning; Specifications & Cost Estimating; Space Planning & Move Management; Acoustical Design Specifications & Sound Isolation; Building Code Compliance Analysis & Design; FF&E Procurement & Installation Management; Site Selection/Observation & Land Use Studies; and Project Management & Construction Administration.
