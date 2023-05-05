Reintroduced temporary border control at internal borders

SWEDEN, May 5 - The Government has decided to reintroduce border control at Sweden’s internal borders from 12 May to 11 November 2023. The decision is based on the Government’s assessment that there is a serious threat to public order and internal security. The current decision expires on 11 May.

There is a serious threat to public order and internal security due to the situation that has arisen following several high-profile demonstrations this spring. In the Government’s opinion, the reintroduction of border control is a measure that is currently necessary to tackle the existing threat.

The decision was taken in accordance with EU legislation. Given the current situation, reintroduced border control at internal borders is the only available measure that enables the identification of people entering Sweden who pose a security threat or a threat to public order and internal security.

Several other Schengen countries, including Germany, Austria, Norway and Denmark, have also reintroduced border control at internal borders. As previously, the Swedish Police Authority decides where and how border checks are conducted.

The checks will be adapted to what is necessary to safeguard public order and internal security.

The decision applies for six months and enters into force on 12 May when the current decision expires.