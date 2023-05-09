The 6th World Parkinson Congress Announces Its 12 Hot Topics In Research
Promising, Rising-Star Researchers, Clinicians, and Advocates from around the World Present New Study Findings in Parkinson’s Disease
We're pleased to announce this year’s most exciting hot topics by both up-and-coming as well as established senior researchers and clinicians whose work adds great value to the Parkinson’s community”BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2023), offered through the organization the World Parkinson Coalition®, announces today its 12 Hot Topics presentations, which highlight emerging areas of study in Parkinson’s research and disease management. The hot topic categories include basic science, clinical science, clinical therapeutics, and complementary care. The World Parkinson Coalition leadership, which includes more than 50 reviewers, assessed over 900 submissions and whittled them down to the final 12 abstracts for Hot Topics presentations.
— Eli (Elizabeth) Pollard, WPC Executive Director
The list of international authors of the selected abstracts will present their findings orally to the broader audience, just before the opening plenary each morning, four per day. WPC 2023 is being held in Barcelona, Spain from 4 – 7, July 2023.
“We're pleased to announce this year’s most exciting hot topics by both up-and-coming as well as established senior researchers and clinicians whose work adds great value to the Parkinson’s community,” states Elizabeth (Eli) Pollard, executive director, World Parkinson Coalition, the nonprofit, international organization behind the Congress. “The vast array of research, from genetics to improving day-to-day living with a better understanding of nutrition, is further evidence how the global Parkinson’s community is working toward the common goal of improving disease management while working to find a cure.”
The aim of the WPC 2023 is to unite the worldwide Parkinson community for a high-level scientific and educational program organized into four days of pre-congress courses, plenary sessions, workshops, and roundtables allowing for discussions on the most recent science and clinical research as well as advances in treatments designed to improve care and quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s disease.
The WPC 2023 committee chairs and co-chairs, such as Marina Romero-Ramos, PhD; Andrew Singleton, PhD; A. Jon Stoessl, CM, MD, FRCPC; Marie-Françoise Chesselet, MD, PhD; David Standaert, MD, PhD; Michael Okun, MD; and Alice Nieuwboer, PhD, DPT, are among the 50 highly prominent experts in Parkinson’s who reviewed the submitted abstracts that were chosen for Hot Topics presentations.
The 12 Hot Topics presentations at the WPC 2023 will look at:
O Genetic findings of the Rostock International Parkinson's Disease (ROPAD) Study by Ana Westenberger (Germany)
O A missing piece of the Parkinson’s puzzle: The critical role of the dietitian in the care of people living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) by Richelle Flanagan (Ireland)
O Understanding the mechanisms of a-syn spreading and degradation: Role of tunneling nanotubes and lysosomes by Chiara Zurzolo (France)
O Characterizing the frequency of clinically reportable variants in major genes established in Parkinson’s disease (PD) in a large American cohort by Roy Alcalay (Israel)
O Genome-wide association identifies novel etiological insights associated with Parkinson’s disease in African and African admixed populations by Oluwadamilola Ojo (Nigeria)
O Approach to the management of sexual and intimacy problems in people with motor and non-motor manifestations of Parkinson’s disease by Gila Bronner (Israel) & Tanya Gurevich (Israel)
O Exploring the role of the lysosomal lipid flippase ATP10B in the nigrostriatal dopaminergic pathway of rats by Maria Sanchiz Calvo (Belgium)
O Assessing the biomarker potential of LRRK2 and GCase in Parkinson's disease monocytes by Laura Hughes (Australia)
O Uncovering the interaction between gut microbial factors and GBA1 mutations in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease by Christin Weissleder (France)
O Comprehensive survey data set of women with Parkinson’s by women with Parkinson’s
by Soania Mathur (Canada)
O Modelling human brain-wide pigmentation induces Parkinson-like pathology and transcriptomic alterations in vivo by Nuria Peñuelas (Spain)
O NLX-112 has favorable safety, tolerability and efficacy against levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept Ph2A study by Adrian Newman-Tancredi (France)
For more information about the abstracts, please visit: www.wpc2023.org/scientificprogram
To connect with one of the authors to learn about their research, write to Julie@worldpdcoalition.org.
###
About the World Parkinson Coalition® and WPC 2023
The World Parkinson Coalition Inc provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while influencing future research and care options. The WPC 2023 will attract more than 4,000 delegates.
About Parkinson’s Disease
Affecting nearly one million Americans and 10 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease on the planet. While Parkinson’s disease is characterized by limited functional ability, a variety of nonmotor and motor symptoms significantly impact the quality of life of both people living with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners. This can include resting tremor, muscle rigidity, paid, fatigue, anxiety and depression.
Julie Winn
World Parkinson Coalition
+1 802-578-1704
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok