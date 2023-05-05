Grammy Legend James Mtume Honored In Philly With Street Renaming Ceremony, Friday May 12th, 2023, 11am-2pm ET

James Mtume Way Street Renaming, 1500 Wharton Street, South Philadelphia. Friday, May 12th, 2023, 11 am ET

Melba Moore and surviving members of the jazz greats The Heath Brothers Band will perform. Special guest speaker is longtime radio personality Dyana Williams

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- One year after his passing in January 2022, noted Grammy winner James Mtume (known for hits such as “Juicy Fruit") will be honored in his hometown of Philadelphia, PA with a street bearing his name. The event will take place on Friday, May 12th, 2023, from 11am to 2pm on the 1500 block of Wharton Street.Philadelphia’s Second District, where the street naming for the late James Mtume will take place, is represented by Councilperson Kenyatta Johnson . He’s been serving that area of the city since 2012.Presenters include special guest speaker longtime veteran radio personality Dyana Williams as well as performances by Tony winning R&B legend The Marvelous Melba Moore and survivors of the legendary jazz group, the Heath Brothers band (note- James Mtume’s father was saxophonist Jimmy Heath).Faulu Mtume, the son of the music legend, humbly accepts this honor on behalf of his father’s estate. “It’s beyond words just how great this is, the City of Brotherly Love honoring my father, a Philly native,” says Faulu Mtume. “Wharton Street is where his journey into music, social activism and politics began. The roots for all three are there."Born and raised in Philadelphia, James Mtume earned musical fame, starting in jazz with greats such as Miles Davis during the early 1970’s as well as with father, saxophonist Jimmy Heath. Years later, Mtume teamed up with fellow songwriter/producer Reggie Lucas, producing hits for Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway (“The Closer I Get To You”, “Back Together Again”), Phyllis Hyman (“You Know How To Love Me) and Stephanie Mills (the Grammy winning “Never Knew Love Like This Before”). By the 1980’s, with the band carrying his namesake, Mtume scored with the number one R&B hit, “Juicy Fruit”, in 1983. He went on to work on movie and television soundtrack work (the film “Native Son” as well as the “New York Undercover” TV series). Mtume also served as co-host of the New York City-based talk radio series, Open Line, for twenty years.James Mtume passed away on January 9th, 2022 after battling cancer. He was 75.For media inquiries regarding Faulu Mtume, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.comInformation regarding the Mtume Foundation - info@mtumefoundation.orgMedia inquiries for Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson – Vincent Thompson, Communications Director, 215-686-3412, ext. 7 (office); vincent.thompson@phila.gov

WATCH THE VIDEO MESSAGE FROM FAULU MTUME SON OF THE LATE JAMES MTUME