Utah Medicaid Fraud Unit Receives Excellence Award

May 4, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes proudly announces that Utah’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) has been honored with the Inspector General’s Award for Excellence in Fighting Fraud, Waste, and Abuse. This award recognizes the Utah Attorney General’s Office and OIG’s Office of Investigations’ strong partnership and success in fighting Medicaid fraud, patient abuse, and neglect. General Reyes congratulates everyone in the MFCU section.

In 2022, Utah MFCU obtained 18 indictments, 23 convictions, and total recoveries of over $1.5 million, an exceptional case outcome. Utah’s fraud investigations include patient neglect and abuse. In 2022, there were fraud issues involving 27 types of providers. Through MFCU’s authority to investigate non-institutional abuse and neglect cases, five investigations have been conducted involving hospice nurses, personal care attendants, and home health agencies.

“Through dedication, determination, and very hard work, our office has produced impressive results—especially for a staff of 15,” MCFU Director Kaye Lynn Wootton said. “I am extremely proud of every one of my coworkers. We work well independently and as a team. We’re dedicated to protecting both vulnerable victims and taxpayers. We’ve come a long way, and we’re all committed to continuing this excellent work.”

Utah MFCU works closely with the OIG, the DEA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office (jointly working on 11 cases in 2022), Managed Care Entities, the Healthcare Fraud Control Units, and the National Association of Medicaid Program Integrity.